CHARLESTON — With more than 500 West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, state health officials warned the trend is unsustainable while also announcing no new public health initiatives to mitigate spread of the virus as the delta variant continues to surge.
There were 511 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard. Of those, 171 were being treated in intensive care units, with 74 on ventilators. Those were the highest those numbers have been since January, when a statewide face mask mandate was still in place.
During his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice said he is not ready to reinstitute the mask mandate.
“I still do not have enough evidence in front of me that the masks are really going to curtail this in a significant enough way to put us back in that situation,” Justice said.
Justice previously said he would implement another face mask mandate only if health experts told him it was the right move. Earlier this month, 12 health organizations operating in the state signed a letter to local school boards urging them to adopt universal masking in schools to protect students and teachers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Justice reiterated Wednesday that he is going to leave masking policies to localities — including county school boards — and that it seems “almost inevitable” that something will have to be implemented at a local level.
“Right now, we’re trying with all in us to let our local rule stand,” Justice said. “It may very well be soon that I’m not going to be able to do that but, right now, I am trying with all in me to keep us together.”
State Interagency Task Force Director James Hoyer said West Virginia is currently at 64% of its previous hospitalization peak of 818 on Jan. 5.
At the current rate, Hoyer said, it will take the state 53 days to potentially double that number.
In the meantime, state health officials are concerned not only about bed capacity, but staffing levels at hospitals.
Hoyer said the government is prepared to open surge centers, if possible, but, without staff, the benefits of doing so would be diminished.
He added that, if people continue to be hospitalized for COVID-19, health systems will struggle to meet the needs of non-COVID patients.
“Unvaccinated West Virginians are taking away access to health care from other West Virginians,” Hoyer said.
