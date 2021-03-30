CHARLESTON — Whether West Virginia will have an intermediate court of appeals is, for the second year in a row, in the hands of the members of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
How an intermediate appeals court between county circuit courts and the West Virginia Supreme Court would look is different than past years, but the points of debate surrounding the bill remain the same as the House prepares to vote on Senate Bill 275 Tuesday.
It is at least the fifth time in five years the GOP-controlled legislature has worked to establish an intermediate court of appeals.
The measure previously met its end in different committees in different years, making it all the way to the House in 2020 where delegates struck it down.
Supporters say an intermediate court will make West Virginia’s legal system more predictable and therefore make the state more attractive to out-of-state businesses to invest in. They also cite a 2009 study of West Virginia’s legal system that recommends an intermediate court.
“I think the best way to help our families in West Virginia that are struggling to rise up is to create opportunity,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha. “I think that opportunity is born from a good economy, from a government that supports a good economy, not with money, but with structure that can support economic growth, and I think that’s what this bill does.”
People speaking against the bill say the court only would be beneficial to corporations and would hurt West Virginians and their small businesses.
They say the Supreme Court’s caseload isn’t cumbersome, and an intermediate court will do little to solve other problems in West Virginia including the opioid epidemic and the child abuse and neglect and public health issues that stem from it.
Del. Ty Nestor, R-Randolph, said West Virginia doesn’t owe anything to out-of-state companies that don’t contribute anything to the state’s tax base and “doesn’t do anything for us.”
“But I do owe the person I’m sitting next to, his kids, his grandchildren, the people I run into at the diner in the morning on Sunday,” Nestor said, supporting an amendment dealing with family drug courts in West Virginia. “I owe them and their children and their relatives a square shot at not being afflicted with a disaster that’s going to ultimately kill them. I owe them a square shot as a legislator for helping them get rid of and get treated for a problem that could potentially get resolved.”
What’s most different this year from years past is that Republicans have a supermajority in the House, 77 of the 100-member body are Republicans, compared to the past six years when the GOP had a simple majority of the chamber.
Last year, when there were 58 Republicans, 41 Democrats, and one Independent, the House struck down the intermediate courts bill by a 56-44 margin.
“The bottom line here is our priorities, ladies and gentlemen,” said House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said speaking against the court. “We didn’t need it last year when the docket was low. It’s even lower this year, but now we are going to pass it. Why are we going to pass it? Because we can.”
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
A preview of debates to come took place Monday afternoon when delegates debated amendments to Senate Bill 275.
The House rejected Democrat-sponsored amendment would have prevented the intermediate court from operating until family drug court programs were available in all of West Virginia’s 55 counties.
Del. Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, shared data that showed out of 790 appeals made to the West Virginia Supreme Court in 2020, 303 of them were dealing with child abuse and neglect. The data was compiled by West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins and Court Clerk Edythe Gaiser-Nash and shared with the House Judiciary Committee on March 4.
“Friends, how on God’s green Earth can we help billion-dollar companies that want this intermediate court over our children, our children who face abuse and neglect on a daily basis?” Zukoff asked.
Delegates also rejected another Democrat-sponsored amendment that would have provided job protection for about three dozen people who could lose their jobs when the court is established and the Workers Compensation Office of Judges is dissolved.
“If you want to protect these people and give them some sense that we’re here to take care of them, vote ‘yes,’” Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, said. “If that isn’t your concern, then ‘no.’”
Under the current version of SB 275, West Virginia’s intermediate court of appeals would have one panel of three judges.
It’s estimated to cost a total of $5.7 million to operate annually, House Judiciary Counsel Joey Spano said on March 4.
Those judges would have 10-year terms and be paid $142,500 annually.
Gov. Jim Justice initially would appoint the judges to serve on the court starting in July 2022. Elections for those judges would be staggered in 2022, 2024, and 2026.
Filing an appeal with the court would cost $200, and the filing fee and other fees collected by the court would go to the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund.
The bill would allow the West Virginia Supreme Court to “pluck” cases pending in the intermediate court, especially if those cases are time sensitive.
If SB 275 becomes law as-is, the single panel of three judges will begin hearing appeals in certain cases in July 2022.
They would consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the West Virginia Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges.
The Office of Judges would be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board would be expanded under the bill.
Seven types of cases may be appealed, but not automatically, to the intermediate court:
- final judgments of circuit court judges in civil cases;
- final judgments of family court judges;
- final judgements of circuit court judges in guardianship and conservatorship matters;
- judgments in administrative appeals, which, by law, are filed in Kanawha Circuit Court;
- decisions by the West Virginia Health Care Authority regarding certificates of need;
- decisions from the Office of Judges in the West Virginia Insurance Commission, before the office is terminated; and
- final orders of the Workers Compensation Board of Review issued after June 30, 2022.
Cases that would be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, and bypass the intermediate court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, and mental hygiene cases, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
The House of Delegates is set to reconvene at 11 a.m. Tuesday.