HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Nov. 21, on U.S. Route 60 near the 29th Street Exit of Interstate 64 in Cabell County, according to a news release. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington. The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police Detachment.