INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University Extension Service’s monthly Ag Talk Tuesday series continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, with a live discussion of wild birds in West Virginia.
WVSU Extension Service will be joined by Katie Fallon, executive director and co-founder of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia. Fallon will discuss what to do if you find an injured wild bird, as well as some typical injuries and causes. She will also provide an overview of the ACCA and ways to help wild birds in general.
The free Ag Talk Tuesday series began last year and takes place the second Tuesday of each month via Zoom. Participants register to join the live event and can submit questions ahead of time through the WVSU Extension Service Facebook and Twitter platforms or via email.
While live questions will be answered during each session, participants are also encouraged to submit questions, as well as ideas for future topics, ahead of time to anr@wvstateu.edu.
The ACCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving the region's wild birds through research, education and rehabilitation. Each year it admits more than 500 injured wild birds and gives environmental education programs featuring 13 non-releasable raptors. Learn more about the organization at https://www.accawv.org.
