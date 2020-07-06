INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State University Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CASTEM) will host an Innovator Hub Club summer program July 27-29, for students in grades 6 through 12. Participants will combine science and coding to create their own mood ring.
Participants will sharpen their critical and creative thinking skills as they define problems and design and refine solutions using a TI-NspireTM CX graphing calculator to program a TI-InnovatorTM Hub.
No prior coding experience is necessary. Materials needed will be loaned out to registered participants and returned upon completion of the program using safe COVID-19 procedures.
The program is free, and registration is required by Friday, July 10, to reserve equipment. Register at wvstateu.edu/CASTEM.