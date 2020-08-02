Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are the students from Cabell, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.

GRADUATES

CABELL

BARBOURSVILLE: Kaitlyn Berry, Psychology; Nick Cunningham, Accounting; Kelsey Offutt, Elementary Education, Elementary Education/Multidisciplinary Studies; Timothy Thomas, Mechanical Engineering; Amethyst Thurmond, Psychology.

CULLODEN: Shae Blankenship, Law; Emily Merchant, Communication Studies.

HUNTINGTON: Abdullah Albaqami, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering; Turki Alkathiri, Chemical Engineering; Naif Alshammari, Chemical Engineering; Zachary Andrews, Forensic and Investigative Science; Nikki Burdette, Law; Adam Fleckenstein, Biology; Lauren Mahaney, Law; Christopher Molina, Law; Yesenia Rodriguez, Philosophy; Olivia Sauvageot, Marketing; Calla Walters, Medicine; Chris Weed, Law; Zoe Wright, Psychology.

MILTON: Olivia Fisher, Literacy Education; Bethann Flint, Chemistry.

PUTNAM

BANCROFT: Taylor Dean, Social Work.

BUFFALO: Tanner Ballard, English, Journalism; Stacie Bowen, Nursing; Matthew Hines, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

HURRICANE: Maxwell Adams, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Kelli Allen, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Bayliss, Biology; Brennan Bish, Dentistry; Connor Bragg, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Emily Browning, Accounting; John Carnell, Chemical Engineering; Jancee Crotts, Marketing; Delaney Furr, History; Amanda Gaines, Creative Writing; Christian Hale, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Alexa Halkias, English, History; Kate Halkias, Psychology; Austin Harper, Industrial Engineering; Madison Hebb, Strategic Communications; Keaton Hendricks, Global Supply Chain Management; Emma Henry, Mathematics; Teresa Hoang, Computer Science; Alley Jordan, Accounting; Miranda Kimble, Dentistry; Jeanna LaBarbara, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Caroline Leadmon, Animal and Nutritional Sciences, Biochemistry; Sarah Lipinski, Psychology; Branson Martin, Exercise Physiology; Adrianna McDaniel, Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Ryan Midkiff, Accounting; Evan Miles, Physical Therapy; Meredith Phillips, Biomedical Engineering; Emma Shaffer, Psychology; Makinsey Sook, Industrial Relations; Antonia Soto, Forensic and Investigative Science; Braden Stewart, Exercise Physiology; Haley Stewart, Human Performance & Health; Marissa Tolley, Social Work; Conner Watts, Marketing; Alex White, Electrical Engineering; Logan Williams, Dentistry; Trevor Withrow, Finance; Kayla Yutzy, Human Nutrition and Foods.

NITRO: Marcus Black, Law.

POCA: Tyler Bailey, Landscape Architecture; Cheyenne Hedrick, Nursing.

RED HOUSE: Ashley Hernandez, International Studies; Alyssa Rittinger, Psychology; Alaina Smith, Agricultural and Extension Education.

SCOTT DEPOT: Kayla Bailey, Business Administration; Jaret Brown, Biochemistry; Katherine Bryant, Athletic Training; Grace Burchett, General Business; Coltin Gore, Accounting; Matthew Hancock, Accounting; Joe Hare, Medicine; Amal Khan, Psychology.

WINFIELD: Noah Barker, Multidisciplinary Studies; Haley Gillispie, Criminology, Political Science; Julie Gilmore, Psychology; Jessica Hartley, Industrial Engineering; Kaitlin Lewis, Occupational Therapy; Haley Litton, Occupational Therapy; Kalyn McCray, Exercise Physiology; Cortney Stauffer, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Williams, Professional Pharmacy; Megan Wilson, Safety Management.

WAYNE

HUNTINGTON: Gabrielle Marcum, Law.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO

IRONTON: Chase Jenkins, Energy Land Management.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

CABELL

BARBOURSVILLE: Kaitlyn Berry, Psychology; Jarrett Childress, Exercise Physiology; Grace Kinder, Accounting, Finance; Chyanne Morrison, Public Health; John Swanson, Civil Engineering; Timothy Thomas, Mechanical Engineering.

CULLODEN: James Slaughter, Psychology.

HUNTINGTON: Zachary Andrews, Forensic and Investigative Science; Abby Bauer, Undecided; Adam Fleckenstein, Biology; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Isaac Hunter, Biology; Andrew Legg, Management; Carter Newman, Economics; Coby Roland, Criminology; Katherine Sauvageot, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Spence, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lauren Young, Biochemistry.

MILTON: Mitchell Klein, Forest Resources Management; Regan Swan, Design Studies.

ONA: Hunter Shockey, Marketing; Joseph Sullivan, Computer Science.

SALT ROCK: Andrea Mccomas, Criminology.

PUTNAM

BUFFALO: Matthew Hines, Aerospace Engineering.

CULLODEN: Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health; Joseph Snyder, Business.

GIVEN: Margaret Smith, Computer Engineering.

HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Lauren Adams, Nursing; Maxwell Adams, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Alik Assi, Neuroscience; Lauren Bane, Dental Hygiene; Tyler Bayliss, Biology; Annmarie Bevins, Elementary Education; Jeffrey Boggess, Advertising & Public Relations; Emmelia Braun, Biology; Emily Browning, Accounting; Margaret Buchanan, Nursing; John Carnell, Chemical Engineering; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering; Jancee Crotts, Marketing; Madeline Dawson, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Nathaniel Dunham, Biology; Karlee Edwards, Elementary Education; Jack Fuentes, Accounting; Dalton Geter, Aerospace Engineering; Anna Gordon, Finance; Alexa Halkias, English, History; Austin Harper, Industrial Engineering; Keaton Hendricks, Global Supply Chain Management; Alley Jordan, Accounting; Jeremiah Jordan, International Studies; Jacob King, Biology; Kryzstof Kudlak, Engineering Track 1; Jeanna LaBarbara, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Adam Lambert, Horticulture; Caroline Leadmon, Biochemistry; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Joseph Matusic, Biochemistry; Adrianna McDaniel, Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Christian Meffert, Journalism; Ryan Midkiff, Accounting; Jaxon Miller, History; Natalie Neville, Exercise Physiology; Haley O’Neal, Elementary Education; Emma Shaffer, Psychology; Miranda Signorelli, Psychology; Hannah Sims, Music Education; Haley Stewart, Human Performance & Health; Sophie Trosclair, Elementary Education; Kayla Yutzy, Human Nutrition and Foods.

POCA: Alex Francis, Geology; Karissa Keech, Nursing.

RED HOUSE: Connor Fields, Biology.

SCOTT DEPOT: Trey Bennett, Biology; Samantha Boggess, Elementary Education; Katherine Bryant, Athletic Training; Lillian Dearing, Psychology; Michael Farha, Aerospace Engineering; Madison Gray, Global Supply Chain Management; Matthew Hudson, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Amal Khan, Psychology; Divija Kottapalli, Biomedical Engineering; Maddy Murphy, Psychology; Emma Stoops, Elementary Education; Brooke Welch, Aerospace Engineering; Mackenzi Wiley, General Arts and Sciences.

WINFIELD: Tate Dixon, Environmental and Natural Resource Economics; Phillip Englund, Exercise Physiology; Haley Gillispie, Criminology, Political Science; Julie Gilmore, Psychology; Valerie Gress, Elementary Education; Jessica Hartley, Industrial Engineering; Alexandra Kuhl, Elementary Education; Madison Martin, Communication Studies; Evan McCray, Exercise Physiology; Lauren Pauley, English; Karly Walker, Pre-Nursing.

WAYNE

DUNLOW: Rebecca Stearns, Human Nutrition and Foods.

HUNTINGTON: Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering.

KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.

LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO

IRONTON: Chase Jenkins, Energy Land Management.

DEAN’S LIST

CABELL

BARBOURSVILLE: Zachariah Backus, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Chase Childress, Biology; Morgan Christian, Biochemistry; Benjamin Norton, Pre-Engineering; Brooklyn Thomas, Nursing.

HUNTINGTON: Abdullah Albaqami, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering; Naif Alshammari, Chemical Engineering; Grant Beckett, Pre-Health Professions; Hannah Bledsoe, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Linda Bouchillon, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Hannah Bowman, Social Work; Alexandra Cornell, Dance; William Gatewood, Pre-Biology; Sophia Haddox, International Studies; Kaitlyn Hall, Graphic Design; Ahleeyah Jackson, Exercise Physiology; Birke Jennings, Music Industry; Zaccardi Muniz, Exercise Physiology; Chance Roberts, Theatre Design and Technology; Yesenia Rodriguez, Philosophy; Savannah Sakhai, Chemical Engineering; Dakota Sanders, Biomedical Engineering; Olivia Sauvageot, Marketing; Anna Spears, Exercise Physiology; Emily Whalen, Forensic Chemistry.

LESAGE: Raven Forshee, Biology.

MILTON: Bethann Flint, Chemistry; Sara Lewis, Advertising & Public Relations; Seth Mitchell, Journalism; Alec Phelps, Biology; Erica Stratton, Geography; Christian Straub, Engineering Track 3; Jed Ward, Engineering Track 2.

ONA: Madison Risinger, Pharmacy — UG Direct Admit.

SALT ROCK: Meredith Jobe, Criminology.

PUTNAM

BUFFALO: John Booth, Energy Land Management; Haleigh Casto, English; Timothy Eads, Strategic Communications; Emily Reilly, Accounting.

CULLODEN: Ethan Barrett, Mechanical Engineering; Lewis Witte, Economics.

ELEANOR: Rowen Samms, Athletic Training.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Ethan Hutchinson, Mechanical Engineering; Coen Preston, Nursing; Deane Preston, Finance, Global Supply Chain Management.

HURRICANE: Bailey Allen, Nursing; AbiGail Ball, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lindsey Beane, Marketing; Jacqueline Bonar, Advertising & Public Relations; Ryan Brown, General Business; Peyton Burford, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Amy Fisher, Biology; Rachel Gandee, Psychology; Cristal Garcia, Social Work; Braxton Gatens, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Caylee Greene, Biology; Anthony Halkias, Journalism; Madison Hebb, Strategic Communications; Nathaniel James, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources; Carissa Lawhon, Nursing; Mason LeMaster, Interactive Design for Media; Sarah Lipinski, Psychology; Maria Mace, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Colin McEldowney, Biology; Kaden McEldowney, Computer Engineering; Tristan Moore, English; Joseph Muto, Exercise Physiology; Nicholas Muto, Marketing; Samuel Reeder, Psychology; Meghan Shaffer, Marketing; Margaret Sorrells, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Halle Stewart, Social Work; Rachel Stump, Finance; Conner Watts, Marketing; Madylin Weeks, Marketing; Sarah Westfall, Biomedical Engineering; Trevor Withrow, Finance.

LEON: Dylan Richmond, Biology.

NITRO: Kaitlyn Donalson, Biology; Chelsey Harrison, Management.

POCA: Makayla Grace, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Kelly Irvine, Agribusiness Management; Evan Jarrett, Pre-Athletic Training.

RED HOUSE: Ashley Hernandez, International Studies; Alyssa Rittinger, Psychology; Alaina Smith, Agricultural and Extension Education; Amanda Smith, Religious Studies.

SCOTT DEPOT: Aaron Blackwell, Nursing; Joseph Burchett, Exercise Physiology; Meagan Cavender, Social Work; Robert Cook, Engineering Track 2; Augustus Coppala, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Ryan Daly, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Patrick Diehl, Industrial Engineering; Alexis Dodson, Forensic and Investigative Science; Coltin Gore, Accounting; Matthew Hancock, Accounting; Anthony Imperial, Civil Engineering; Sydnie Johnson, Pre-Occupational Therapy; Ivy Keen, Psychology; Nathaniel Smith, Sport Management; Darcie Trotter, Dental Hygiene; Alexander Worrell, Political Science.

WINFIELD: Mackenzie Dotson, Health Informatics and Information Management; Jacob Durgin, Computer Science; Morgan Duty, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Brandon Jividen, Marketing; Taylor Shreve, Engineering Track 2; Elizabeth Zegeer, Human Nutrition and Foods.

WAYNE

CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology.

HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising.

KENOVA: Shayna Brewer, Engineering Track 3; Marian Moore, Advertising & Public Relations.

LAVALETTE: Maryellen Marsh, Interior Design.

WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Geography.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.