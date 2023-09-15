The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Evening Campus Scenes on the Downtown Campus, August 17th, 2023. (WVU Photo/Brian Persinger)

West Virginia University'ss Board of Governors approved recommendations for 25 academic units during a meeting Friday, Sept. 15.

 Brian Persinger | WVU Photo

The West Virginia University Board of Governors approved sweeping program and personnel cuts during a chaotic meeting Friday that was punctuated by the protests of students and faculty in attendance.

According to administrators, the reductions are part of an “Academic Transformation” to solidify the university’s future in the face of dwindling enrollment. The initial proposal to eliminate 32 degree programs and 170 positions drew widespread opposition from students and faculty.

E Gordon Gee
Buy Now
Maryanne Reed

Maryanne Reed
TaunjaWillisMiller.jpg

Taunja Willis Miller

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you