The West Virginia University Board of Governors has approved raising tuition this fall for students across the university system’s campuses.
In-state, undergraduate students who attend WVU in Morgantown will see their base annual tuition and fees rise about $170, to $9,140.
That’s the increase in the amount of tuition and fees that apply to all Morgantown undergraduate students from West Virginia.
Students have to pay an additional fee related to their major, unless they haven’t declared one.
In the upcoming academic year, those annual fees will range from $670 for majors in the College of Media and College of Education and Human Services to $1,490 for those in the College of Engineering and Mineral Resources. Changes in these specific fees varied.
Undergrads from out-of-state will see their base annual tuition and fees increase $500, to $25,820.
They also have to pay major-related fees, which will range from $910 annually for majors in the College of Media and College of Physical Activity and Sports Science, to $2,180 for those in the College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.
You can see the other changes, including for graduate students, for students on other WVU campuses and for food and housing, at document cloud.org/documents/ 20974202-wvu-bog- agenda.
The information starts on page 10.
“As we look to a full return to campus this fall, we are increasing investment in our students’ experience and investing in our employees with a planned raise program,” said Paula Congelio, WVU’s chief financial officer, in a news release. She also said WVU expects a 1.5% state appropriations cut.