MORGANTOWN — March 15 is quickly approaching, and that date is an important one to Melina Danko at the Center for Excellence in Disabilities at West Virginia University.
March 15 is the application deadline for students interested in the WVU Country Roads Program this fall.
“The WVU Country Roads Program is accepting applications for the Fall 2023 cohort until March 15,” Danko states. “The WVU Country Roads Program is an on-campus, undergraduate transitional certificate program designed for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
The Country Roads program is a two-year program in which students with disabilities learn how to advocate and lead, how to live independently, how to prepare for the workforce, and how to communicate effectively.
“The goal of the program is to enhance student capacity to continue to pursue a college degree or a successful transition into workforce placement, if desired,” Danko explains. “We meet this goal by providing academic courses, social engagement, leadership opportunities, and applied work experiences.”
Students in the current Country Roads cohort have enjoyed a variety of experiences and opportunities, including hearing presentations from the FBI, NASA, and the SEALS recently.
“The Green Bank observatory will be giving them remote access to a radio telescope and an assignment,” Danko adds.
Students accepted into the program live in Morgantown in a shared residential housing situation and enjoy a well-rounded college experience.
Dr. Lesley Cottrell, director of the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities, notes: “Individuals interested in this program have wanted the same higher education opportunities as their peers but, for different reasons, had not had that opportunity. Now, they are experiencing it first-hand and making those pivotal life decisions that any young adult faces. Together, we are solidifying skills needed to be successful in college and in the workforce later.”
