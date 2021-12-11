HUNTINGTON — Kyleigh White, a home health care worker in Huntington, said she couldn’t help but notice the smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree in a patient’s home while the family was decorating for the holidays.
“My patient’s son and his family had put up the real tree and not only was it beautiful, it smelled wonderful,” said the 32-year-old single mother of two. “They asked if I would make sure it was watered each day I came. I told them I would, but it also made me want to get a real Christmas tree for my own home.”
White said she planned to go with her 13-year-old daughter, Kendall, and 11-year-old son, Ronnie, in search of the perfect evergreen this weekend.
“I have always had a fake tree, but this year we want a real one,” she said. “I just need to do a little research about how to take care of them.”
According to West Virginia University Extension Service Forest Resources Specialist Dave McGill, a fresh-cut tree does require a bit more attention and care, but if people take a few simple precautions, they can safely enjoy the tree all season.
“Once you get the tree home, slice the trunk of the tree again just to make sure it’s a fresh cut. Stand it up in your stand and make sure it’s stable. You also want to make sure you water it every day — that’s the critical thing,” McGill said.
McGill says if people are going to put electrical lights on the tree, that’s a good time to think about safety.
“If your lights don’t seem to be working properly, don’t use them,” he said.
He says another thing about live Christmas tree safety is where it is positioned.
“You don’t want to put it by heaters or too close to a fire source or an open flame, like a stove or an open fireplace, so that it doesn’t dry out and become a fire hazard,” McGill said.
Each year, the West Virginia Division of Forestry puts out a Christmas tree book that lists the choose-and-cut tree farms throughout the state.
“If you’re looking for fresh-cut tree farms in your area, be sure to check out that resource at wvforestry.com or contact your local WVU Extension office,” he said.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are approximately 25 million to 30 million live Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year.
There are close to 350 million real Christmas trees currently growing on Christmas tree farms in the U.S. alone, all planted by farmers.
North American real Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states and Canada, while 80% of artificial trees worldwide are manufactured in China, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
“Real trees are a renewable, recyclable resource,” the National Christmas Tree Association says on its website. “Artificial trees contain non-biodegradable plastics and possible metal toxins such as lead.”
The association says there are more than 4,000 local Christmas tree recycling programs throughout the United States. For every real Christmas tree harvested, one to three seedlings are planted the following spring, data shows.
According to the association, there are about 350,000 acres in production for growing Christmas trees in the United States. Close to 15,000 farms grow Christmas trees and over 100,000 people are employed full or part time in the industry.
The top Christmas tree-producing states are Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington.