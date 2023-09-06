FILE - West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit outside Stewart Hall in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. West Virginia University is recommending slashing its language department and dozens of other programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall.
The West Virginia University Faculty Senate Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution of no confidence in President Gordon Gee, as well as another calling for a freeze of the academic transformation they say is gutting the school’s resources.
The university is facing a $45 million budget deficit due to a projected decline in enrollment, leading the administration to undertake an “Academic Transformation” that has resulted in an unprecedented cutting of programs and staff. The school is in the process of considering the elimination of 32 academic programs and has already cut 130 positions, with as many as 170 more possible.
The situation at the state’s flagship university and only R1 research institution has prompted student protests on campus and has garnered national media attention.
The assembly voted 740-79, with nine invalid votes, Wednesday to freeze the academic transformation. A few minutes before that, it voted down a motion to allow Provost Maryanne Reed to speak for five minutes on the issue.
Additionally, the assembly voted 797-100, with eight invalid votes, to approve the resolution of no confidence in Gee, alleging he has mismanaged the school’s finances and has refused to accept responsibility for the current financial position.
The nonbinding resolutions will be presented to the university’s Board of Governors, which is scheduled to meet Sept. 15.
After the assembly meeting, the university issued a statement from Taunja Willis-Miller, chairperson of the Board of Governors, acknowledging the votes and voicing support for Gee.
"The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gee and the strategic repositioning of WVU and rejects the multiple examples of misinformation that informed these resolutions. The University is transforming to better reflect the needs of today, and we must continue to act boldly. President Gee has shown time and again he is not afraid to do the difficult work required," Willis-Miller said in the statement.
According to the statement, the transformation process will continue.
"We know the process is critical to ensure a strong future for the University, and we required strict timelines which the president and the leadership team are meeting. The Board of Governors will continue to work with university leadership, faculty, staff and students to move quickly and efficiently," Willis-Miller said in the statement.
The no-confidence resolution also alleges that Gee falsely and irresponsibly claimed in 2014 and again in 2016 that he would grow WVU’s enrollment to at least 40,000 by 2020 to justify expansion and spending hundreds of millions of dollars on projects that would increase WVU’s debt by 55%.
“Yet during his presidency, student enrollments have steadily decreased,” faculty members wrote in the resolution.
According to the resolution, Gee’s presidency has corresponded with an upward redistribution of resources where, as student tuition has risen and the majority of employee salaries have remained below market rates, university debt has increased, senior administrative positions have increased, and senior administrators have been awarded hefty pay raises with little, if any, accountability for their performance.
Gee also failed to provide honest and transparent communication with the university community throughout the “academic transformation” process, according to the resolution.
Speaking to the assembly prior to the vote, Gee doubled down on his stance that the university is moving in the right direction. He also disputed claims that the administration has not been transparent during the process.
“Twenty five percent of our board is made up of faculty, staff and students, and so they have been fully involved in these decisions,” he said.
Gee also noted the school’s bonding agencies have indicated the university is on the right path.
“Our bonding agencies have continued to give us great scores saying two things. One, we have a very financially stable institution and we’re doing the right thing. And secondly, we have leadership that has allowed that to happen,” Gee said.
Gee added, “We will proceed forward with what we are doing right now and I think we’ll strengthen our institution as a result.”
Speaking in favor of the no-confidence resolution, Tina Faber, of the Eberly College’s school of social work, said Gee’s tenure has been marred by a series of questionable decisions that have eroded the trust of the university community.
“The success of any academic institution relies heavily upon open dialogue and collaboration, which seems to have been neglected under President Gee’s leadership,” she said.
Students at the university have made their feelings known through the recent protests, Faber said. She encouraged her fellow faculty members to do the same by approving the resolution.
“Through the protests, petitions and this assembly, we send a clear message. We demand transparency, accountability and a renewed commitment to the values that make our institution great,” Faber said.
Others expressed support for Gee. A faculty member of the WVU School of Medicine, Dr. John Brick said he has known Gee since 1981.
“He is clearly totally dedicated to the land grant mission of this place and to improving the lives of West Virginians. And that’s why we're here; that's what we're supposed to be doing,” Brick said. “He didn’t cause this stuff. He’s had to deal with it.”
Brick added, “For my mind, he’s been the best university president we’ve ever had.”
