University Cuts West Virginia

FILE - West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit outside Stewart Hall in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. West Virginia University is recommending slashing its language department and dozens of other programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall.

 Leah Willingham - staff, AP

The West Virginia University Faculty Senate Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution of no confidence in President Gordon Gee, as well as another calling for a freeze of the academic transformation they say is gutting the school’s resources.

The university is facing a $45 million budget deficit due to a projected decline in enrollment, leading the administration to undertake an “Academic Transformation” that has resulted in an unprecedented cutting of programs and staff. The school is in the process of considering the elimination of 32 academic programs and has already cut 130 positions, with as many as 170 more possible.

