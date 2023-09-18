The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVUBandMacysParade2.jpeg

Members of the Mountaineer Marching Band perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 24, 2016. The Pride will be returning to the event in 2024.

 Photo courtesy of WVU Photo

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University's Mountaineer Marching Band, known as "The Pride of West Virginia," will participate in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking the second appearance for the band in the event’s history.

Macy’s Parade officials were in Morgantown on Saturday, Sept. 16 to surprise band members with the news of their selection before the WVU football game, according to a news release from WVU. A public announcement was made during halftime of the "Backyard Brawl" versus Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium.

https://youtu.be/-eVUWnVRgBs

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you