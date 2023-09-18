MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University's Mountaineer Marching Band, known as "The Pride of West Virginia," will participate in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking the second appearance for the band in the event’s history.
Macy’s Parade officials were in Morgantown onSaturday, Sept. 16to surprise band members with the news of their selection before the WVU football game, according to a news release from WVU. A public announcement was made during halftime of the "Backyard Brawl" versus Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“The students are thrilled to represent the region, the state of West Virginia and our University on this major national stage,” said Cheldon Williams, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands, in the release. “I look forward to our continual growth as musicians and human beings over the next year so we can bring our best to the vibrant streets of New York City.”
The WVU Marching Band, based at theCollege of Creative Arts, is one of 10 marching bands selected for the annual event out of hundreds of applications from across the country, according to the release. "The Pride" will spend the next 14 months planning for its appearance.
“Participating in the 2016 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was a tremendous experience for our students,” said Scott Tobias, associate professor and director of bands, in the release. “I’m excited our current students will have the opportunity to have a similar experience next year as part of the 2024 parade. We all look forward to returning to New York City with ‘The Pride of West Virginia’ to represent theSchool of Music, the University and the entire state of West Virginia on one of the grandest stages for marching bands.”
In 2016, 1,282 donors raised $172,842 for thePride Travel Fundto help the Mountaineer Marching Band travel to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Macy’s team presented the Mountaineer Marching Band with a $10,000 fundraising kickoff toward its 2024 goal.
