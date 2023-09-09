Marshall University students rally together with student representatives from West Virginia University in response to proposed program cuts on Friday on the Memorial Student Center plaza in Huntington.
Junior Ella Hiles, of Cincinnati, Ohio, carries a handmade sign during a student rally conducted in response to proposed program cuts on Friday, September 8, 2023, on the Memorial Student Center plaza in Huntington.
Winston Smith, an organizer for the West Virginia United Student Union, speaks with others in front of a sign reading "Fire Gee" during a student rally conducted in response to proposed program cuts on Friday, September 8, 2023, on the Memorial Student Center plaza in Huntington.
Michael Shirzadian, visiting assistant professor in Marshall's English Department, holds up a sign reading "Appalachia Needs Artists!" during a student rally conducted in response to proposed program cuts on Friday, September 8, 2023, on the Memorial Student Center plaza in Huntington.
Aiden Crawford, an organizer for the West Virginia United Student Union, atttends a student rally conducted in response to proposed program cuts on Friday, September 8, 2023, on the Memorial Student Center plaza in Huntington.
Michael Shirzadian, visiting assistant professor in Marshall's English Department, holds a sign above his head reading "Appalachia Needs Artists!" during a student rally conducted in response to proposed program cuts on Friday, September 8, 2023, on the Memorial Student Center plaza in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Signs saying “FIRE GEE,” “SAVE WORLD LANG AT WVU” and “APPALACHIA NEEDS ARTISTS!,” among others, could be seen on Marshall University’s campus in Huntington on Friday at a solidarity rally that included members of both the Marshall and West Virginia University communities.
Marshall students, staff members and alumni and three members of the WV United Students’ Union, which was formed in July, participated in the rally against proposed program cuts at WVU.
The rally included picketing and opportunities for people to provide their contact information on an interest form for the idea of a Marshall University Student Union and to sign a petition that was drafted by Matthew Lebo, a Marshall senior from Vienna, West Virginia, who is double majoring in accounting and history and who had scheduled and planned the solidarity rally.
The petition document says that those who sign “call upon Governor Justice to bring the Legislature into special session as soon as practicable to approve the following measures: 1. Allocate $45 million to West Virginia University, representing just 2.5% of the FY 2023 surplus, to prevent the proposed program cuts, and 2. Increase higher education funding in general to prevent any similar crisis at another public university in West Virginia, one of the best long-term investments for any state.”
In the second hour of the rally, at least 20 people had expressed their interest in the idea of a Marshall University Student Union through the interest form, and the petition had over 40 signatures.
Lebo said his hopes for the solidarity rally were to generate as many signatures on the petition as he could, get as many people’s contact information for the potential Marshall University Student Union as possible “and fundamentally just send the message that we are not going to roll over, that we may be rival universities, but we are going to stand up for each other because that is in the best interest of everyone in West Virginia.”
“The most important part of this rally is sending that message that we are not going to accept it,” Lebo said.
“I want people to know that there is a loud community on campus willing to stand up for what we know is right, willing to stand up for the good of the state, that they know that they are not alone,” he said. “We want people to know that there are people out there fighting for them, fighting for what is right, for them, want people to know that the greatest weapon that we have is solidarity.”
“The simple fact that we are rival universities from across (the) state, showing that we are willing to come together for the good of all of West Virginia is a very strong political message,” Lebo said.
Two of the members of the WV United Students’ Union who were in attendance at Friday’s solidarity rally were Winston Smith, a WVU sophomore from Sterling, Virginia, who is majoring in political science and is treasurer and co-founder of the union, and Aiden Crawford, a WVU sophomore from Shepherdstown, West Virginia who is majoring in game design and is an organizer for the union.
“We’ve heard there’s a pretty big activist presence in Huntington, so we just wanted to come out here, see how many people we could get to come out, and spread awareness about what’s going on at WVU and hopefully help the students at Marshall form their own students’ union,” Smith said.
Crawford said it was good to see that people know about the cuts outside of their campus.
“We’ve just been in Morgantown the whole time, so I guess it’s kind of hard for us to understand just how widespread the news of these cuts has been,” Smith added.
Lebo said he would like to give a physical and digital copy of the petition to the WV United Students’ Union and to the office of Gov. Jim Justice. Smith said he hopes the petition catches the attention of Justice and that he will be more sympathetic to the students at WVU.
