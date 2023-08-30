Assistant Vice President of the West Virginia University Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative Danny Twilley, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee discuss the launching of the First Ascent program, which is designed to keep the two universities students close to home after graduating by offering them support and multiple career pathways in West Virginia.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — For the past 72 years, West Virginia has lost 12% of its population, according to Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of the West Virginia University Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.
“We lead the country in brain drain, and 61% of WVU students and Marshall graduates leave the state upon graduation,” Twilley said Wednesday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. “If we know the talent is here, the businesses will be here. It’s the most important economic factor in economic development decisions.”
