Mannon Gallegly

Mannon Gallegly, Professor Emeritus of Plant Pathology poses for photographs at the Organic Farm July 13th, 2021.

 WVU Photo/Brian Persinger

MORGANTOWN — Mannon Gallegly, a professor emeritus of plant pathology at the West Virginia University Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, celebrated his 100th birthday on April 11.

Gallegly is most known for creating the “West Virginia '63,” or the “People’s Tomato,” renowned for its hardiness in the face of tomato blight. Since his retirement in 1986, he has created two more blight- and fungus-resistant varieties: “West Virginia '17A - Mountaineer Pride” and “West Virginia '17B - Mountaineer Delight.”

