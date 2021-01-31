The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University announced Thursday that it’s giving relief money to students, with priority for the roughly 4,000 Pell Grant recipients on its campuses throughout the state.

Pell Grants are federal dollars given annually to students based on financial need. This extra new money being disbursed to those recipients is from the recent federal COVID-19 relief law, WVU said in a news release. Former President Donald Trump signed the law before leaving office.

WVU plans to give out about $10 million to eligible students “as quickly as possible,” WVU spokeswoman April Kaull said.

WVU said Pell recipients should get their money within two weeks. It didn’t mention any limits on using the money. Even if all 4,000 WVU Pell recipients get $1,000 each, that would only cost $4 million. WVU’s release said non-Pell recipients will be considered later “if funding allows.”

No students have to apply for this relief money, but they have to be attending WVU at least half-time and have a 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file with WVU by Feb. 5.

If you still haven’t completed a FAFSA, you can call 304-293-1988 for help or visit financialaid.wvu.edu/applying-for-aid/fafsa.

WVU said this information is based on the most recent U.S. Education Department guidance and is subject to change.

