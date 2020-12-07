MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will host 14 online commencement ceremonies for 2,680 graduates on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The virtual graduation experience will resemble WVU’s traditional graduation, with remarks from Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed, degree conferral from President Gordon Gee and a keynote address by Brad Smith, and former Intuit president and CEO who currently serves as executive board chairman.
Smith and his wife, Alys, recently provided a $25 million gift to fund a new remote worker program to ignite the state’s economy, develop world-class recreational infrastructure and expand outdoor educational opportunities through the newly named Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.
Information and links to the video ceremonies created to honor the August and December graduates will be available at graduation.wvu.edu.