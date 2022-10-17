The director of West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research outlined familiar business woes Wednesday during the 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference.
John Deskins, who delivered the keynote address at Embassy Suites in front of a crowd of about 200, rattled off a somewhat depressing list of data-supported points:
The state’s only growing population is older than 65.
The state leads the country in drug overdoses by a whopping margin.
Its 55% workforce participation rate ranks last in the nation by a full 7 percentage points.
The state’s percentage of bachelor’s degree recipients is 11% lower than the national average.
The state will continue to lose population until it figures out “in-migration,” by offering jobs that attract out-of-state residents.
On the latter note, Deskins cited the Nucor steel plant, slated to open in Mason County, as an excellent example. Known as both a steelmaker and recycler, Nucor should be large enough in scale to make an impact, he said.
“Nucor is so big, we won’t have enough [current residents] to run it,” Deskins said. “People will have to move in. Sparkz [an upcoming battery manufacturing facility in Taylor County] and Nucor are places where you can find in-migration.”
The state needs more of these industrial arrivals, he said, because little can be done about the state’s death rate outpacing its birth rate. Only families of child-bearing age can affect those numbers.
As for drug overdose deaths, Deskins said he and his staff were surprised to learn that from 2019 to 2020, West Virginia’s place as No. 1 in the country shot from a modest top spot to 81 deaths per 100,000 population. Kentucky is next at 49 deaths per 100,000.
The rates for West Virginia’s other neighboring states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, are Ohio at 47 per 100,000; Maryland at 45; Pennsylvania at 42; and Virginia at 27. The national rate is 28 deaths per 100,000 population.
West Virginia’s poor workforce participation rate is influenced by age and low educational achievement, Deskins said, and by where one lives within the state. The two thriving areas are the Eastern Panhandle, where a new Clorox plant is in the works, and the north-central area near Morgantown.
A high-tech corridor has developed just outside Morgantown, with a burgeoning aerospace presence. The overall employment picture is better in Morgantown, which rebounded fairly well from the Mylan plant closure.
“There is no West Virginia economy,” Deskins said. “Everything is split up into regions. We need to embrace those regions, not just gloss over them. We need to build on these little clusters.”
As for the low workforce statistic, it can’t be good, Deskins said, “to have 7% more of your residents on the sidelines, compared to the national average.”
Deskins said an intelligent approach to economic recovery would be built on what is left of the chemical industry and plastics, industries that can use the state’s natural gas in manufacturing; the aerospace industry near Morgantown; and the surprising presence of rare earth elements — used in electronics — in acid mine drainage. The technology for extracting those materials is a ways off.
The gas spinoff jobs can be valuable, Deskins said, because they would transform gas drilled here as more than a commodity to be shipped somewhere else. Natural gas is not labor intensive, he said, once a pipeline is built and wells drilled. Using the gas to manufacture goods would present a far larger opportunity, he said.
If the state’s chief problem is a tax structure that makes it uncompetitive with its neighbors, that would be easy to fix, Deskins said, but he does not believe that’s so.
One audience member asked if climate change could play a role in future economic endeavors. Deskins did not identify specific climate-change-related jobs, but did say that “over time, you may see gains from people moving from hotter, drier areas.”
Tourism certainly presents opportunities, Deskins said, and could help with the state’s image. He referenced the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and the popularity of state park lodges. As he spoke, a picture of a mountain climber clinging to a rock face hovered above him.
“If we can get people to visit, over time, we can leverage it,” he said. “Maybe, when you say you’re from West Virginia, they’ll think of this [the illustration].”
Over the years, Deskins has gained a reputation as a straight shooter, simply laying out the data as it unfolds. He said the university does not pressure to present a rosier picture, and he is passionate about not spinning the numbers.
“Our whole mission is to present this data to the state,” Deskins said. “We aren’t in the public arena. We’re not into politics. I feel very passionate about giving people the facts and the truth.”
Other speakers Wednesday were to include Mark Muchow, deputy secretary for the state revenue department; Adam Scavette, regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond; and Mitch Carmichael, state Department of Economic Development secretary.