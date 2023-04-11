The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Heroin Drugs CLEAN.jpg

HUNTINGTON — Biotech company BTNX reported shipping out xylazine test strips at the end of March, and Cabell County health officials said while it could take time to get the test strips, they are working on educating those at risk of exposure to the dangers.

Xylazine, an animal sedative approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use, has been reported being mixed with the opioid drug fentanyl. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration released a public alert in March citing a “sharp increase” in trafficked fentanyl containing xylazine.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you