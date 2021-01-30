CHARLESTON — While COVID-19 continues to take a toll on air travel, Yeager Airport is looking for new opportunities for growth, including the development of a tract of taxiway-fronting land between Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School and property owned by 130th Airlift Wing.
The Charleston airport’s governing board voted three years ago to extend Eagle Mountain Road past its former terminus at the general aviation area to a point a few hundred feet beyond the planned MU classroom building and hangar, now under construction slightly ahead of schedule.
The section of road beyond the flight school now provides access to a public observation area and dead-ends at the airport’s boundary with the Air National Guard base. It also provides vehicular access to 8 acres of developable airport land fronting a taxiway.
To determine the best potential uses for that land, along with portions of the general aviation area, the airport commissioned Cincinnati-based aviation consulting firm Landrum and Brown to conduct a land use study.
An aviation repair shop and air freight operators have previously expressed interest in doing business from the Charleston airport.
Possible changes in store for the general aviation area include relocating the Hershel “Woody” Williams Military Flight Operations Center to a new site in a larger building elsewhere at the airport.
At a meeting of Yeager’s governing board on Wednesday, airport director Nick Keller said the move would better accommodate the increased use of the Charleston airport as a staging area for training exercises by aviation units from all military branches.
“It would be great to have something twice as big as the current operations center — something that could handle two squadrons training here at the same time,” Keller said.
The current military operations center, named in honor of World War II Medal of Honor recipient and West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, opened in 2019 in a former office building and adjacent hangar. It includes a briefing area, office space, kitchen and changing facilities.
During the past calendar year, 60 military flight squadrons have staged training missions from the Charleston airport, Keller said, making use of a series of inactive surface mines made available through lease agreements secured from coal companies by Yeager. The former mine sites, most of them located within 30 air miles of the airport, are used for remote landing drills, drop zones, low-level and night flight exercises and other activities.
In 2020, those military units bought $796,000 worth of fuel from airport-owned Capital Jet Center, Yeager’s general aviation operation, and spent at least $400,000 for lodging and meals at Charleston area hotels and restaurants, Keller said.
So far this month, Capital Jet Center has dispensed 22,484 gallons of fuel to military aircraft, and a two-week training visit by a Marine flight contingent has been booked for February, followed by a two-week Navy exercise in March.
Yeager has hired the Washington, D.C., law firm Kaplan Kirsch Rockwell to help guide the airport’s strategy in completing an environmental impact study for the planned runway extension into Coonskin Park. The law firm will also offer guidance in considering the launch of a Yeager-based charter flight operation, according to Keller.
Two non-stop commercial flights from Yeager will resume service on Feb. 11, when American Airlines will offer one daily flight to and from Washington’s Reagan National Airport and Spirit Airlines will offer flights between Charleston and Orlando on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.