HUNTINGTON — The 2022 application cycle for the Society of Yeager Scholars at Marshall University is available as of Friday, Oct. 1.
The Yeager program is a competitive, full-ride undergraduate scholarship program that covers all tuition and fees, room and board, a summer study at Oxford University, an additional travel experience, a laptop, books and a stipend for supplies. Applications will close Dec. 15.
Students are selected as a class and experience four rigorous undergraduate seminars, leadership development, and professional enrichment. The scholarship is open to all students who will be first-time, full-time freshmen in fall 2022. All majors are welcome into the program. A 30 ACT or 1360 SAT is recommended, while a 3.5 cumulative high school GPA is required.
The mission of the Society of Yeager Scholars is to seek out and attract a diverse group of students with outstanding intellectual and leadership potential as demonstrated by their different interests, creativity, personal drive, civic involvement and commitment.
"The Yeager program is looking for the next team of remarkable scholars for Marshall University." said Cara Bailey, Yeager coordinator, in a news release. "Students who seek to excel in and out of the classroom are encouraged to apply."
The program welcomed its first class of Yeager Scholars to Marshall University in 1987. Since then, there have been 35 classes, producing nearly 300 graduates. To apply to the Society of Yeager Scholars or learn more about the program, visit www.marshall.edu/yeager or contact Bailey at bailey160@marshall.edu.
