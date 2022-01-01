A woman makes her way down 5th Street Hill past downed trees and telephone lines on Feb. 16, 2021, in Huntington, following a second winter weather system that ripped through the Tri-State, leaving thousands without power.
Fairland's Aiden Porter (1) dives into the Worthington Christian student section for a loose ball during the Ohio Division III Region 11 championship game on March 13, 2021, at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) takes flight as he is tackled by North Carolina Central’s Jauqine Vukobradovich (8) during an NCAA football game on Sept. 11, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital are seen exiting the hospital as they begin their strike on Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington.
Ilum, an Argentine black and white tegu, flicks out its tongue while being held by herpetologist Andy McKee while giving a demonstration on Dec. 27, 2021, at Mountain State Reptile Rescue in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — From sports championships to brutal weather, 2021 handed the Tri-State a multitude of events to remember.
And while written words often paint a vivid picture of the happiest moments, biggest accomplishments or most distressing disasters, sometimes images convey the stories even better.
Herald-Dispatch photographers Sholten Singer and Ryan Fischer stayed busy in their efforts to capture the good, the bad and the ugly that the past year had in store. They were there for the everyday moments, too, making sure to snap the photographs that will convey fond memories in the years to come.
View some of their best work in today’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch, continued on pages 6A and 7A, as well as online at www.herald-dispatch.com.
