The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — From sports championships to brutal weather, 2021 handed the Tri-State a multitude of events to remember.

And while written words often paint a vivid picture of the happiest moments, biggest accomplishments or most distressing disasters, sometimes images convey the stories even better.

Herald-Dispatch photographers Sholten Singer and Ryan Fischer stayed busy in their efforts to capture the good, the bad and the ugly that the past year had in store. They were there for the everyday moments, too, making sure to snap the photographs that will convey fond memories in the years to come.

View some of their best work in today’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch, continued on pages 6A and 7A, as well as online at www.herald-dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.