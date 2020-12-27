HUNTINGTON — While much of the world slowed down upon the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, news unrelated to the health crisis continued to happen.
Here is a brief look at some of the events and outcomes that greatly affected the Tri-State in 2020. Later this week, we will examine which plans and trends we can look forward to in 2021.
7 injured in New Year’s shooting
About 1:45 a.m. New Year’s Day, authorities responded to the call of shots fired in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, where they found seven victims inside and outside Kulture Hookah Bar.
Kulture’s co-owner, Charon Reese, originally told members of Huntington’s Board of Zoning Appeals her bar would be a calm location; however, fliers for the venue advertised the opposite. After the shooting, Mayor Steve Williams said he was seeking to stop new bars from opening in the city, a statement he later walked back.
All new bars seeking to open in the city are now required to show an approved liquor license from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration before receiving a special permit from the city.
Kymoni Desean Davis, 30, the shooting suspect, was arrested in August and charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Sturm, Ruger & Co. 9 mm pistol.
Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closes
Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) officially shut its doors April 30, about four months after Bon Secours Health System announced on Jan. 21 that the closure would take place in September.
The hospital was the No. 1 employer for Greenup County residents, and one of two hospitals serving the Boyd, Greenup and Carter county area of Kentucky. Its closure reduced hospital accessibility to 465 beds for nearly 100,000 residents, right near the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshall School of Aviation purchases first plane, breaks ground on hangar at Yeager Airport
The first of two planes for Marshall University’s new Bill Noe Flight School landed in Charleston in early November, signaling an advancement toward the launch of the new program.
The Flight School will offer a Commercial Pilot: Fixed-Wing Bachelor of Science degree and an Aviation Maintenance, AAS, which will be a joint degree from Marshall and Mountwest Community and Technical College. The maintenance program is based at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
The Flight School anticipates 25 students in 2021, its first year. The new hangar and facilities at Yeager are anticipated to be finished by the summer of 2021, with the first class starting in the fall.
Jury finds Hardin guilty of one rape, not guilty on other charges
During an August trial, a jury found Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual assault for the rape of Ripley Haney, his first accuser, but not guilty of two additional counts for the rape of Frankie Crabtree, his second.
The women were not the first to accuse him of rape. Hardin was previously convicted of battery after he was accused of rape by his first victim, Alicia Gonzales.
He was sentenced to serve 20 to 50 years in prison for the attack on Haney.
Braskem employees live at plant to ramp up production of medical supplies
While some employees in the Tri-State made arrangements to work from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a group of employees at Braskem America’s Neal, West Virginia, production plant did the exact opposite — brought home to work.
In April, more than 40 employees participated in a “live-in” at the production facility in Neal, located a few miles south of Kenova, playing a critical role in the fight against COVID-19.
Ironton family experiencing lockdown in Italy urges US to take precautions
Ohio natives Todd and Christie Kincaid, who relocated to Italy in 2014 to serve as missionaries, told a precautionary tale in March as they experienced lockdown as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out around the world.
Todd Kincaid said — similar to reactions he’d seen on social media from his friends in America — many people in Italy didn’t necessarily believe the virus would affect them and were hesitant to shut down nonessential businesses and travel, as tourism is a key part of the country’s economy.
The effects of the pandemic have since multiplied.
Every Cabell County student receives Apple device
Cabell County became a “1-1” school district this fall, when each student received their own iPad or MacBook Pro computer to work with for several years.
Using CARES Act and Title I funding as a way to jumpstart the program, district leaders said they hope the initiative will serve as a tool to help close equity gaps made increasingly apparent by the remote learning necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis.
The Cabell County Board of Education approved the move in June through a contract with Apple reaching over $3 million.
Each elementary student will keep their iPad through fifth grade, each middle school student will use the same device from sixth to eighth grade, and high school students will receive their laptop when entering ninth grade and keep it through 12th grade, with the option to purchase it upon graduation.
Grand Patrician Resort in Milton continues to grow
A Milton hospital built during the Great Depression to care for disabled children continues to be transformed into a resort hotel known as the Grand Patrician Resort.
Commuters on Interstate 64 about 1½ miles east of the Milton exit can glance south of the freeway and see an army of more than 50 construction workers converting a portion of the former farmland into a golf course and transforming the 81-year-old hospital into a 109-room hotel.
The new inn will be affiliated with Wyndham Hotels. Each of the golf course’s nine holes is designed to replicate iconic holes at renowned courses from around the globe and will be equipped with artificial turf greens and tee areas.
Baseball stadium delayed after high bids
Marshall University’s long-awaited baseball stadium will be completed later than anticipated after initial construction bids for the project came in higher than expected, Athletic Director Mike Hamrick reported to the university board of governors’ athletic committee in February.
The bids for construction of the project were put out in December and came back higher than what the athletic department was comfortable with — about $28 million. The original estimate was between $18 million and $20 million.
The former industrial site along 5th Avenue needs water and sewer lines, along with some utility lines that will need to be relocated.
The financial effects of COVID-19 also affected the plans. Hamrick said this summer he is hopeful the new facility will be open in time for the 2022 season — one year later than originally scheduled.
First State Bank shut down, sold to MVB Bank
The First State Bank, based in Barboursville, was closed in early April by the West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) as receiver. The community bank had been in business for more than 100 years.
To protect depositors, the FDIC entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with MVB Bank Inc. of Fairmont, West Virginia, to assume all of the deposits of The First State Bank. MVB Bank is one of the largest banks based in West Virginia.
Former council member, magistrate indicted in 2019 shooting
A former Huntington city councilman and his brother, a retired magistrate, were indicted in September after they were accused of being involved in a 2019 shooting that left a man paralyzed.
Tom McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, was charged with malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony, and his brother, Johnny McCallister, a retired Cabell County magistrate, was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm by the Cabell County grand jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers.
The shooting happened April 27, 2019, in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington when the victim, Ron McDowell Jr., called 911 at around 4 p.m. and told dispatchers that two men, believed to be Tom and Johnny McCallister, were holding him at gunpoint
Defense attorneys said the shooting was done in self-defense and are still seeking information they believe could lead to the dismissal of the indictment. The case will resume in January.
Huntington marches in support of Black lives
The month of May saw civil unrest across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. While Huntington was no exception, demonstrations in the city remained peaceful. Floyd died after a now-former police officer placed his knee on his neck for an extended period of time. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, a large group of people turned out for the “Walk, Stand and Speak for George Floyd” rally, designed to uplift Black voices and stories of racism and injustice.
Similarly peaceful marches in support of police followed in Huntington, where Mayor Steve Williams assured residents that the city’s government has no intention of cutting funding to the police department.
Mandt resigns, then is re-elected
Del. John Mandt Jr. resigned his seat in early October, the heat of his re-election campaign, after screenshots of him using a gay slur in a Facebook Messenger group chat were circulated publicly. He first claimed his comments were fabricated, then said he meant them as a joke.
Mandt, who also had found himself embroiled in scandals over discriminatory remarks about gay people and Muslims over the course of his first term as a state lawmaker, then jumped back into the race.
Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said bigotry had no place in the state. However, Cabell County area voters handed Mandt another win in the November election. He was sworn in Dec. 1.
Cabell County’s last remaining survivor of Pearl Harbor attack dies
T.R. “Tommy” Wickline, Cabell County’s last remaining survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, died in March at the age of 98.
Wickline, of Altizer, was just 19 years old when he was serving on the battleship USS Maryland the morning Japanese soldiers bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, resulting in the deaths of 2,403 military members and the wounding of well over 1,000 more. He had enlisted for military service at 16 years old, serving from 1940 to 1946. He was believed to be one of West Virginia’s last remaining survivors of the attack.
Ex-federal employee gets 6 months for accessing medical files of Ojeda, others
In January, Jeffrey Scott Miller was sentenced to serve six months in prison and a year of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers after he was accused of accessing without authorization the medical records of six individuals — including West Virginia congressional hopeful Richard Ojeda — while he was a claims assistant at the Veterans Benefits Administration Office in Huntington.
Prosecutors had said Miller illegally accessed medical records of five individuals who were his co-workers between Jan. 24 and April 16, 2018. He also illegally accessed the files of Ojeda — whom the prosecutors only identified as a public figure — between March 16 and May 24, 2018.
Bonds to fund school replacements, renovations
The Cabell County Board of Education authorized the issuance of $87.5 million in public school bonds after voters approved the plan in a special election Aug. 22.
The bond calls for rebuilding Meadows Elementary and Milton Elementary on their current sites or in a new location, and a new Davis Creek Elementary to be moved to a new site.
Nichols Elementary and Hite-Saunders Elementary will also receive major renovations including new windows, doors, roofing, HVAC systems, sprinkler systems and a safe school entrance for Nichols.
Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools will also receive new safe school entrances, and the Career Technology Center will likely move to a new location — potentially the former Sears building in the Huntington Mall.
The new bond takes effect in 2021, when the 2006 bond is retired.
Triangle of culture: Vision for 14th Street West unveiled in new master plan
Announced this fall, the 14STW District Plan seeks to tie Huntington’s Old Central City to Heritage Farm Museum and Village and West Edge Factory, Coalfield Development’s Westmoreland facility.
Lauren Kemp, executive director of the nonprofit RenewAll Inc., is coordinating the implementation of this long-term plan, which she says is following a “Main Street America” approach by focusing on the place, a shared sense of identity and an inclusive economy.
“We recognize that the three themes of identity, place and economy are interdependent. In order to build an economy, we will use our location, story and destination activities and businesses,” she said. “Reinvention is the foundation of the identity of 14th Street West. This means that we as a community of businesses and residents have the power to shape the future of the district.”