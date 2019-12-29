HUNTINGTON — Photographs have a way of telling a story that words sometimes cannot accomplish.

From the look on a player’s face after she scores the winning basket in a championship game, to the feelings experienced when a person in uniform is pictured saluting the American flag, images convey the emotion — whether sheer joy, deep grief, or something in between — that words can sometimes lack.

The Herald-Dispatch’s photographers captured all those emotions and more as they snapped hundreds of photographs over the past 12 months, offering a unique look at the events that helped shape 2019 around the Tri-State. Some of their favorite images are featured here, and dozens of others are included online at www.herald-dispatch.com.

