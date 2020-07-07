HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is nearing its 150th birthday and has launched a campaign in celebration of the milestone, which occurs on Feb. 27, 2021.
The sesquicentennial campaign will begin in 2020 and officially kick off at the start of the New Year, commemorating the date officials signed Huntington’s Articles of Incorporation in 1871.
Through planning by a 20-person committee of residents, organizations and businesses within the community, the year-long celebration will include a multitude of events and activities throughout the span of the anniversary year.
The city will have an in-person or virtual event on Feb. 27 in honor of the day Huntington became a city. In October, an event will recognize the 200th birthday of Collis P. Huntington.
The committee will also continue to work with local entities to produce other events until the start of 2022.
“The Convention and Visitors Bureau is so excited to be part of this anniversary event,” said Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a release Monday. “There should be something for everyone with a wide array of activities spread over the year. It’s not every day that you celebrate your 150th Anniversary! And I have no doubt that we’ll be ready to celebrate next year. I hope friends and families from near and far will return home and share in this special occasion.”
Organizers of the events hope to remind people that “Huntington is ‘always home,’ no matter where you find yourself.” The goal is to share positive stories from within the city through various initiatives.
“The tagline speaks a lot of truth to so many, whether they live 30 miles down the road like me or 300 miles away,” said Kathy Cosco, communications specialist at Robert C. Byrd Institute, in the release. “There is a fondness and a sense of home infused in memories of time lived here. After the challenges we have all faced in 2020, I’m hoping we can come together again in 2021, and if it’s safe to do so, celebrating Huntington’s 150th Anniversary is a great reason to do that.”
And while most of the events will not take place until 2021, those who have called Huntington home are encouraged to get involved early by sponsoring a celebration, sharing their personal story for a time capsule, purchasing a 150th-themed product set to go on sale in the fall, or contributing through donations or volunteering.
Those businesses or individuals with an upcoming event can also use templates to add the anniversary theme to their celebration, either in-person or virtual.
More information on how to get involved can be found at www.cityofhuntington.com/huntington150.