HUNTINGTON — Dr. Kevin Yingling has been named new CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, the network announced in a release Wednesday.
“As a highly skilled physician, Dr. Yingling offers unique skills and insights that are patient first-focused,” said Beth Hammers, chair of the Board of Directors for Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network, in the release. “As an experienced leader, he has held numerous clinical care and academic leadership roles in the Huntington medical community for over 25 years. Dr. Yingling is the only physician who has served as president of both the CHH and SMMC medical staffs. He has been a member of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Board of Directors and first chair of the Mountain Health Board of Directors from 2018-20."
A lifelong resident of Cabell County, Yingling received his Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and medical degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. He completed his internship, residency, post-graduate training and fellowship at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is a past chair of the department of Internal Medicine at Marshall Health and associate professor of internal medicine at the School of Medicine.
Yingling was integral to the development of the Health Sciences Campus through establishing the School of Pharmacy at Marshall. He served as the first dean of the school from 2010-17.
He continues to serve on the board of managers for Marshall Pharmacy and as chair of the Cabell County Board of Health. Yingling is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, holds several professional memberships, and has received numerous honors and awards.
“Dr. Yingling is driven to make a positive difference in the health of the people of our region," Hammers said. "He is motivated by unifying our health care delivery network and guiding a shared strategic vision."
The decision was announced by the Mountain Health Network and Cabell Huntington Hospital Board of Directors.
“On behalf of the board, we are grateful to the leadership and physician committees for their participation in the CEO selection process," Hammers said. "They have been extremely thoughtful of the present and future needs of Mountain Health, and their feedback helped the board reach an overwhelming decision."
Paul English Smith, Mountain Health vice president and general counsel, has served as interim CEO for the past two months. The first CEO of Mountain Health Network, Mike Mullins, stepped down from the position in May.
According to his LinkedIn profile, former Cabell Huntington president and CEO Kevin Fowler assumed the role of special project executive in February. The former president and CEO of St. Mary's, Todd Campbell, is now chief operating officer, according to the hospital's website.