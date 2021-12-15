HUNTINGTON — The YMCA of Huntington is accepting donations of cash and relief items to help the tornado victims in Western Kentucky, according to a news release.
The donations will be sent directly to the YMCA in Mayfield/Graves County, Kentucky. The Mayfield YMCA building was not damaged, and it is serving as a coordination center for relief volunteers and relief supply distribution.
Donations of cash and relief items will be accepted at the YMCA May Building, 935 10th Ave., Huntington, through Sunday, Dec. 19. Checks should be made payable to “YMCA of Huntington Tornado Relief.” You can also use your debit card or credit card to make a donation.
Donation items needed include baby care items, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, paper goods, over-the-counter pain relief medicine, first aid supplies, pre-packaged food and water.
“Our YMCA community always responds when others are in need, and this is a great opportunity to assist those who lost everything because of the devastating tornado,” said Mark Bates, YMCA of Huntington board president.
