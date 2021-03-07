HUNTINGTON — When people think YMCA, workout machines and sports might be the first things that come to mind, but education is very much a part of what the facilities do and could be growing in the near future.
Youth sports are the stable base that the YMCA in Huntington has built on, providing various leagues for different sports in the area and teaching the core values of teamwork and camaraderie to youth from a young age.
Beyond sports, though, the YMCA is working to educate youth even further by using child-care programs already in place, as well as adapting existing programs to expand their reach beyond their current pool of resources.
At the start of the pandemic when organizations and other community functions began to shut down, DuRon Jackson, youth sports and program director at the Phil Cline YMCA, said it exposed some of their existing programming.
“It lets us know that when they did shut down all these sports, that we have to start figuring out more (to provide) because that was completely eliminated for them,” said Jackson, who also serves as a member of Huntington City Council.
“It makes us want to reach into different areas of well-being, whether that is with a community garden or partnering with different neighborhood associations that are going to help us.”
Those new areas could include additional STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programming, robotics, e-sports leagues and other areas, Jackson said.
Jackson said some similar programs he has tried to get off the ground have struggled due to lack of volunteers, but he and other organizations are working closely to eliminate that problem in the future.
“Right now, the sky is the limit, and we’re getting better at being open-minded and using other people’s ideas instead of us trying to create 100% of the time,” Jackson said. “We’re finding personnel who have experience in those areas, like robotics and STEM, and being able to plant seeds in different areas while never forgetting our base in sports.”
The YMCA continues to offer its “Kids in Motion” program, which was initially designed to target obesity in youth but has transitioned into a program that highlights the importance of exercise from a young age while doing fun group and individual activities.
Kids in Motion and PROPEL, an education-based after-school program that equips youth from all backgrounds with the knowledge, skill and character they need to become positive and productive individuals in their communities, are the two strongest and most established educational offerings for area youth.
In the coming weeks, Jackson said the Phil Cline YMCA hopes to pick back up where it left off when the pandemic was in its early stages. A big piece of the puzzle was resuming youth sporting leagues in late February.
But even in the months that have passed, the YMCA has offered the youth of the area an opportunity to learn and grow, having never shut down for an extended period of time, with the day care listed as an essential business.
“We knew kids were struggling, and were fortunate to have the in-house day care to help since we didn’t have to shut down for maybe a total of two weeks this whole time,” Jackson said.
Other YMCA facilities ceased operation when the pandemic was at its peak in the middle of last year, but Jackson said that “our staff was still able to be there for kids in that way.”