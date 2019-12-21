HUNTINGTON — The Huntington YMCA is starting a Diabetes Prevention Program, which will be led by trained lifestyle coaches and certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This program will provide a supportive environment to learn how to adopt healthy habits and reduce a person’s chance of developing this disease. Participants will meet for 22 classes, have access to a personal trainer and a registered dietician and meet for four classes at Huntington’s Kitchen for cooking classes geared toward Type 2 diabetes prevention.

The cost for the program is $40 for YMCA members and $75 for nonmembers. Participants must be 18 or older.

This program is set to start in January. Register by calling Mike Callanan at 304-525-8127, ext. 125, or by email at weightloss@huntingtonymca.org.

