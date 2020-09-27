HUNTINGTON — Brown Dog Yoga at Heritage Station in Huntington reached all of its charity fundraising goals during this year’s “All Aboard the Yoga Motive” event.
“Despite the challenges we had this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, we still filled each session and even had some people donate that couldn’t attend,” said Katrina Mailloux, founder and owner of Brown Dog Yoga.
Mailloux said the seventh annual event had four socially distanced outdoor sessions.
“Due to the coronavirus restrictions, we were limited to 100 people, but it was still a lot of fun,” she said.
Mailloux said Yoga Motive is a chance to “provide the community with a way to support multiple health and wellness programs while having fun and being active and healthy together.”
All proceeds benefit local charities promoting health and wellness in the community.
“Any time your money is going to a nonprofit, there’s no downfall to helping an organization in need,” she said.
The event raised a little over $2,500, according to Mailloux.
“Funds will be donated to Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo to help with health and wellness efforts,” she said.
Golden Girl serves dependent, neglected and pre-delinquent girls from ages 12 to 21 who are unable to make a successful adjustment in their natural homes or foster care homes. They encourage positive change and growth through a series of educational, recreational, treatment and support services.
Brown Dog Yoga will also provide yoga classes to those at A Ray of Hope and the Huntington Addiction Wellness Center (HAWC), Mailloux added.
Food for the event was provided by Nomada Bakery and Taps and beverages were offered by Taps.
“I just want to thank everyone in the community for supporting this event,” Mailloux said. “We want to move forward during these difficult times with positive momentum.”