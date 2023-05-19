People take part in a yoga session led by Katrina Mailloux as Brown Dog Yoga Studios conducts its 10th annual “All Aboard BDY” community event and fundraiser on Thursday at Heritage Station in Huntington.
Participants go through a series of poses during a yoga session led by Katrina Mailloux as Brown Dog Yoga Studios conducts its 10th annual “All Aboard BDY” community event and fundraiser on Thursday at Heritage Station in Huntington.
People listen as instructor Katrina Mailloux gives the next pose as Brown Dog Yoga Studios conducts its 10th annual “All Aboard BDY” community event and fundraiser on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Heritage Station in Huntington.
People take part in a yoga session led by Katrina Mailloux as Brown Dog Yoga Studios conducts its 10th annual “All Aboard BDY” community event and fundraiser on Thursday at Heritage Station in Huntington.
Participants go through a series of poses during a yoga session led by Katrina Mailloux as Brown Dog Yoga Studios conducts its 10th annual “All Aboard BDY” community event and fundraiser on Thursday at Heritage Station in Huntington.
People listen as instructor Katrina Mailloux gives the next pose as Brown Dog Yoga Studios conducts its 10th annual “All Aboard BDY” community event and fundraiser on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Heritage Station in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Brown Dog Yoga Studios welcomed participants outside its studio in Huntington for the annual community yoga and fundraising event, “All Aboard BDY.”
The hour-long event, which takes place on the patio at the Shops at Heritage Station, celebrated its 10th year.
“Over the last 10 years, we have made a significant impact in the lives of those seeking to improve their health and well-being. We know that health is more than what we do inside our studios and in our classes. It is also about creating a community that is invested in the well-being of its constituents. While we are proud to have contributed to helping people get healthier, we are most proud that we consistently give back to the community in which we serve,” said Katrina Mailloux, owner of Brown Dog Yoga Studios.
Participants also enjoyed dinner, drinks and musical entertainment.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.