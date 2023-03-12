HUNTINGTON — Huntington-area residents who may be considering a career change do not have to dedicate four or more years to get a degree, as Huntington Junior College, an open-admission private institution, offers many in-demand and well-paying two-year degree programs.
“Our students can earn an associate degree on their own time with a mix of online and classroom learning while working full-time,” said Kiko Suarez, chief academic officer for HJC.
According to Workforce West Virginia, some of the fastest-growing and most in-demand jobs in the Huntington area include medical assistants and dental assistants, and HJC offers degree programs for each — ranking among the top six medical assistant schools and dental schools in West Virginia.
“Our mission is to prepare students for successful employment in one of these growing fields in only two years and expose them to different career paths,” Suarez said.
“Whether students choose to attend HJC’s medical and dental programs directly from high school or are adults looking for a career change, earning an associate degree is an affordable way to take that next step into one of these exciting, fast-growing fields,” he continued.
Paula Johnson, director of HJC’s accredited dental assistant program, said students in the program earn an associate degree in two years, and some students are able to graduate within 18 months.
Students who graduate from the dental assistant program can continue on to become dental hygienists, with higher-education institutions such as BridgeValley Community and Technical College offering dental hygiene programs — and having that dental assistant background is an advantage, Johnson said.
“It’s a good career,” Johnson said. “It could be a beginning of a building block from dental assisting to hygiene to even a dentist.”
While in HJC’s dental assistant program, students learn how to assist dentists with any procedures they perform on patients on a daily basis. Other job responsibilities for dental assistants in general dental offices include making appointments, working in the front office and performing sterilization and dental impressions.
Dental assistants can also work with orthodontists, endodontists, periodontists and pediatric dentists.
“You don’t have to just do general dentistry; I always advise that, because you get to work with every type of procedure, but there are different fields that you can go into and expand and go up the ladder,” Johnson said.
As a certified dental assistant through the Dental Assisting National Board and a member of the American Dental Assistants Association, Johnson said dental assistants can always work on expanding their certifications. They can also become Expanded Function Dental Assistants toward the end of the program or when they have completed it.
Most dental assistants start out making between and $12 and $14 an hour, and some can make upwards of $20 an hour, Johnson said. Another benefit to this career path is a typical four-day work week; most dental assistants work Monday through Thursday.
“You can make a good living as a dental assistant,” she said. “It’s also not just geared toward females, because I’ve had male assistants also who have done great.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, student enrollment in the program dropped but is increasing now.
“Our numbers have gone down, but we’re bringing them back,” she said. “I love teaching in class, one on one with students, and they love it, too. That’s how you really learn.”
Concerning success rates and the hiring outlook in the Huntington area, Johnson said her previous students have found jobs and are doing well.
“As of right now, pretty much every student that’s graduated, especially in the past and in the last quarter, are working,” Johnson said.
“I have a good relationship with a dentist in the Huntington area, and when you know as many dentists as I do — I’ve worked for most of them in the past — it just makes it easier. They know what type of person I am. It makes a difference,” she continued.
Johnson, who is a graduate of the program herself, has been director for 14 years after working as a dental assistant for 18 years.
“It’s a rewarding field of study because you’re improving people’s smiles, for one,” Johnson said. “I want more people to know that it’s available here. Come on down, get an education. I’ll teach you all about teeth.”
Traci Burton, medical program director at HJC, said those who graduate from her program have no trouble finding employment, as a variety of jobs are available to medical assistants.
“Because of the environment that we’re in since COVID, we can’t keep enough people employed,” Burton said. “I have requests all the time for jobs for full-time students or graduates for the medical assistant overall umbrella.”
This encompasses receptionists and front office employees, working in insurance and billing, lab and clinical positions, hospital admissions and more. Medical assistants on average start out making $13 and $14 an hour, and those with full certifications can make up to $28 an hour. Burton said a higher rate of pay also depends on whether medical assistants are located in bigger cities.
“Medical assisting itself is always one of the fastest-growing fields there are, and it’s always projected to grow,” Burton said.
Through the medical assistant field, there are many opportunities for advancement. Medical assistants can receive additional certifications in EKG or phlebotomy, as they move through different areas and train in different offices.
HJC students who complete the 18-month program, accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, graduate with an associate degree in applied science. A large part of the program involves a 160-hour externship before graduation, which Burton oversees.
“They have to complete 90 credit hours,” Burton said. “We have two clinicals and then a lab component that they have to display their skill set in person, and we have a lab here set up to handle those skills.
“A lot of people in this day and age think that everything is digital and can be done remotely, and this is a program that you have to allot for time to come in and do those one-on-one activities as required,” she continued.
Burton sees a good mix of recent high school graduates and older students looking for a career change — she herself was once in that same position when she attended HJC’s medical assistant program.
“There’s a healthy balance there,” Burton said. “I have students who are right out of high school, and I have people in their 40s and 50s.”
Burton said she chose the medical assistant program because she wanted to start work as soon as possible.
“I wanted to get in the field, and I wanted to determine for myself what area I wanted to maybe be in,” she said. “I think our degree gives you that first exposure to all kinds of different areas and levels, I guess you could say, to determine if you want to go further.”
Burton offered her advice for anyone thinking about becoming a medical assistant student.
“There has to be some component of empathy for a person who wants to go into the medical field across the board, no matter what area,” she said. “You have to have empathy for people, and you have to want to help people; it goes a long way in your success as far as from the patient’s point of view.
“Anytime you can help people, that in and of itself is a great opportunity,” she said.