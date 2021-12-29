Aynessa Wymer, of Huntington, and Norah Bowman, 2, listen to a reading of “Grumpy Monkey Get Your Grumps Out” by Suzanne Lang during a New Year’s-themed “Toddler Time” story hour on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Blane Handley, 2, of Huntington, left, hands one of the scavenger hunt items to youth services library assistant Beth Simental during a New Year’s-themed “Toddler Time” story hour on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Norah Bowman, 2, of Huntington, turns in one of the scavenger hunt items to youth services library assistant Beth Simental during a New Year’s-themed “Toddler Time” story hour on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It can be hard to ring in the new year when midnight is well after your bedtime.
That’s why the Cabell County Public Library offered events for its youngest patrons this week, aiming to help them celebrate the upcoming holiday on their own schedules.
Wednesday’s “Toddler Time” story hour for children ages 2-4 featured a New Year’s theme. Crafts, a scavenger hunt and read-aloud stories including “Grumpy Monkey Get Your Grumps Out” by Suzanne Lang entertained the young participants.
Later in the day, the library offered older children the opportunity to craft their own party hat for Friday, which is New Year’s Eve.
