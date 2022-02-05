ASHLAND — The sixth Annual Young Men’s Conference will be held virtually Friday, March 11, according to a news release from Ashland Community and Technical College.
The event is open to regional boys who are high school students. Its purpose is to empower high school boys to embrace their strengths and reach their full potential.
The conference will feature both nationally recognized and local speakers who share their own insights on real life issues and how to overcome them to achieve successful and meaningful careers. The conference also provides an opportunity for the teens to connect with and learn from local community leaders.
The event’s planning committee is seeking sponsors for the event. There are various levels of sponsorship ranging from $250 to $2,500.
“We understand that 2021 has been a difficult year for business and understand that you may not be able to give as much as you’d like, but all donations are helpful,” said Chrisha Spears, Young Men’s Conference coordinator. “We appreciate your generosity and community support.”
The committee also welcomes gift-in-kind sponsors who can provide needed conference items to offset budget expenses. Door prize donations are also welcome.
