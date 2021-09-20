Members of the Young Thundering Herd take a handful of dirt from Fairfield Stadium to spread over the Marshall Memorial site at Spring Hill Cemetery while celebrating the 50th anniversary of rebuilding the Marshall Football Program on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Huntington.
Jeff Jones, the son of WHTN-TV sports director Ken Jones, reads over the inscriptions on the memorial as the members of the Young Thundering Herd meet at the Marshall Memorial on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
Several members of the 1971 Young Thundering Herd were in town for their 50th anniversary of rebuilding the Marshall University football program after the 1970 Marshall plane crash.
The weekend of festivities included gathering for lunch and dinner downtown Friday and touring MU’s facilities with Young Herd coach Jack Lengyel. On Saturday, they were honored at Marshall’s football game with East Carolina. On Sunday, they were welcomed to Norway Avenue Church of Christ for morning services and then a memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery.
