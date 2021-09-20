The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Several members of the 1971 Young Thundering Herd were in town for their 50th anniversary of rebuilding the Marshall University football program after the 1970 Marshall plane crash.

The weekend of festivities included gathering for lunch and dinner downtown Friday and touring MU’s facilities with Young Herd coach Jack Lengyel. On Saturday, they were honored at Marshall’s football game with East Carolina. On Sunday, they were welcomed to Norway Avenue Church of Christ for morning services and then a memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery.

