ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College will host its seventh annual Young Women Lead conference Thursday-Friday, Oct. 17-18, at its Technology Drive Campus.
More than 600 high school girls from the FIVCO area, as well as Ohio and West Virginia, have been invited to this year’s event where they will hear from local women who will share their experiences and advice for success.
Those women will join keynote speaker Kim Joiner in presenting leadership, education and personal development tips.
Joiner is the deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for strategic engagement. She is the principal adviser to the secretary of defense on matters related to strategic outreach, corporate and stakeholder engagement, community relations, national sports league partnerships, entertainment and documentaries, social responsibility and outreach policy. She also oversees the digital engagement team, which supports 14 platforms with more than 8 million followers.
Other sessions and speakers include:
n Set Your Selfie Up for Success by Kaylee Waller, management at Cintas Corporation
n Addiction: From Slave to Servant by Kayla Parsons, deputy chief of staff for development and projects at Addiction Recovery Care
n Leadership and Politics by Rep. Terri Branham Clark, Kentucky General Assembly – House District 100
n Learning to Become a Leader When You Are the Odd (Wo)Man Out by Susan Barber Martinez, NASA engineer and ACTC graduate
The conference is sponsored primarily by Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing North America, Inc. in partnership with ACTC, SOAR, Marathon Petroleum, King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, City National Bank of WV, Ashland Credit Union, Kentucky Farmers Bank, Members Choice Credit Union, Ernie and Trish Pitt, Boyd County Public Library, Creative Marketing and other local businesses. Registration is through high school counselors in the Tri-State.