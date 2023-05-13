The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosted “Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo” Saturday afternoon at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.

The event, which allowed local youth to showcase their talent and creativity, is a program of the sorority’s ARTS and Letters Committee, which designs programs that promote appreciation and awareness of all forms of cultural events.

