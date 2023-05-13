Da’Marae Merriweather, 11, of Huntington, performs as Tuff the Rapper as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents “Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo” on Saturday at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
First place winner DeWayne Johnson speaks as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents “Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo” on Saturday at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Second place winner Azelah Cardon, center, poses after receiving her award as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Third place and best in show winner Victoria Thomas, left, stands alongside Tasha Hall, chair of arts and letters, as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Audience members watch the performance from Da'Marae Merriweather as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Da'Marae Merriweather, 11, of Huntington, performs as Tuff the Rapper as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Second place winner Azelah Cardon introduces herself as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Audience members watch the performance from Da'Marae Merriweather as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Da’Marae Merriweather, 11, of Huntington, performs as Tuff the Rapper as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents “Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo” on Saturday at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
First place winner DeWayne Johnson speaks as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents “Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo” on Saturday at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Second place winner Azelah Cardon, center, poses after receiving her award as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Third place and best in show winner Victoria Thomas, left, stands alongside Tasha Hall, chair of arts and letters, as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Audience members watch the performance from Da'Marae Merriweather as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Da'Marae Merriweather, 11, of Huntington, performs as Tuff the Rapper as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Second place winner Azelah Cardon introduces herself as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
Audience members watch the performance from Da'Marae Merriweather as the Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presents "Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo" on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosted “Jubilee Through the Arts, a Youth Art Expo” Saturday afternoon at the Marshall School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
The event, which allowed local youth to showcase their talent and creativity, is a program of the sorority’s ARTS and Letters Committee, which designs programs that promote appreciation and awareness of all forms of cultural events.
Jurors chose 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners, and participants and attendees enjoyed a reception after the expo.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.