HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute welcomed future engineers this week who learned to 3D print, program, laser cut and more in their annual Maker Camp.
STEM education and outreach coordinator Deacon Stone said the program was a great chance for children to learn science, technology, engineering and math principles while also working on skills such as communication and partnership.
Stone said learning these principles at a young age is beneficial for development.
“Everything is a development opportunity, personally or professionally, and it’s a great opportunity to invest in young people’s development,” he said.
The weeklong program allows campers to learn coding and how to use the coding to create 3D-printed models. Campers also flew drones through obstacle courses and are working on building and programming robots from VEX IQ Robotics.
Stone said it is great to see young minds interested in technology and to see their successes as they print and program during the week’s activities. Even when the children mess up, Stone said it is a learning experience.
“When we have a problem, an issue or a failed print, we dissect that and we talk about what it is that caused that problem, go back and show them how to fix it,” he said. “So even our failures are successes and they’re wins because they drive home learning points and sometimes even expand the field of learning that we’re tapping into.”
With the 3D printers, participants had the chance to print name tags, figurines, keychains and even toys that they will get to take home to share with friends and family.
Henry and Nate Riegel said it was their first time participating in the RCBI Maker Camp, but they enjoyed using the technology. Henry, 13, said he has always been interested in technology and this was a chance to try new devices.
“I grew up with access to a computer, so I’ve always kind of been interested in technology I guess,” he said. “But the drones were fun and the robotics were cool — mostly it was cool just the technology that we get to use that we don’t normally get to use, so it’s been a cool experience.”
Erin Perdue said she has been wanting to put her son Braxton in the Maker Camp or something similar for years but had to wait until he turned 9 per the 9-16 age program guidelines.
Perdue said her son has always excelled in school, but the Maker Camp gave him a chance to try new things.
“I think this is great because he does very well in school on his own, but he was so excited this week because he came home and said, ‘I got to learn something that I’ve never done before,’” she said. “So that was really neat for him.”
Stone said it has been great working with the children in the Maker Camp and he is grateful for sponsors Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs and Suddenlink as well as Blue Ink Technology, which will host the campers Thursday and give them a tour of their business.