HUNTINGTON — What might look like a simple plastic storage box on 9th Avenue in Huntington is actually much more.
It’s a Blessing Box, purchased and placed by a collaboration of local organizations to help those in need and those experiencing homelessness.
The project is a collaboration between Marshall Health, the Pallottine Foundation and WV Ray of Hope Foundation. Their goal isn’t to stop at just one box, but add up to six more throughout the county where people are in need of supplies.
The first box is located at Newness of Life on 9th Avenue in Huntington. WV Ray of Hope youth members reached out to the organization about being a host site, then purchased the storage box it would need and filled it with items such as blankets, nonperishable food, socks, gloves and other small items.
“It’s honestly amazing. Most youth don’t seem to care anymore, but they came out and put in the effort and hard work that some adults might not even do,” Newness of Life recovery coach Autumn Ritchie said.
Approximately 10 youth from the WV Ray of Hope Foundation helped the Blessing Box project come to life, led by a group of team members between the ages of 7 and 15, who were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first Blessing Box on Thursday afternoon.
One member, 15-year-old Curtis Jones, said it took about two months for the plan to come together and it’s a great reward to see the Blessing Box come to life.
“We were discussing one day that many people throughout the community need toiletries and stuff like that and can’t get access to (them). That’s where we got the idea,” Jones said.
“I get a lot of joy when I’m out here helping with projects like this.”
The WV Ray of Hope Foundation is a youth-based program in Kenova that aims to enhance personal development, outreach development and community service through teaching marketing and networking to create more community involvement and awareness.