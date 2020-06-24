Essential reporting in volatile times.

Youth mountain bike team kicking off July 1 in Putnam

The Putnam County Pedalers, West Virginia’s newest youth mountain bike team, will begin holding practices July 1.

The Pedalers are affiliated with the West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling Association — a chapter of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. The league organizes mountain bike races for middle and high school student athletes.

The team is open to all students — girls and boys — in grades six through 12, whether they are home-schooled, attend private school or public school. Some scholarships are available.

In this program, everyone participates.

For information regarding the team and practices, contact Head Coach Jodi Mondy at 304-932-6451. Visit www.WestVirginiaMTB.org and www.NationalMTB.org for more information.

