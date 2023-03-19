The real estate market changes frequently and erratically due to a variety of factors. This indicates the importance of using a REALTOR. They keep up with trends in the market that can help with selling or buying a home.
As a seller, they can assist with giving you tasks and items that will help market the property to today’s consumers, such as adding curb appeal, fresh paint, cosmetic updates, etc., so that you may see a faster sale or a possible return on your investment.
REALTORS also have a variety of contacts of service providers such as contractors, landscapers and more who can help accomplish these tasks.
Once your home is ready to be listed on the market, a REALTOR can assist with pricing the property appropriately based on a number of things such as the absorption rate, condition, inventory of comparable properties, location, and overall trends that are happening in the current market. The value of the REALTOR can help ensure you will be priced competitively in this volatile price market.
The importance of price can play a major role in this market as we are currently still seeing numerous multiple-offer situations on competitively priced properties, longer days on the market of overpriced properties and a low inventory for buyers to choose from.
After your house is marketed and an offer is received, a REALTOR will help you with the negotiations of all the terms. In a real estate transaction, there are plenty of items to negotiate that are involved in a contract. Some examples are price, inspections, repairs, closing-cost assistance, possession, insurance, home warranties, and other contingencies.
This can be an intense process in which going at it alone can be daunting. A REALTOR has experience with these negotiations, handling and responding to objections and can help achieve the best outcome for the client.
After your house is under contract the process continues, as the REALTOR will help work with the lender, appraiser, inspectors and closing attorney on a variety of things that may arise.
This takes the burden away from the client having to handle it all on their own. A move by itself can be a formidable task, and adding all of these additional factors on top without representation may be overwhelming.
These benefits, typically, will be part of a REALTOR’s service when using a REALTOR for sellers or buyers representation.
As a buyer, a REALTOR can help with your buying a home, by watching the market for new listings that fit your criteria, using comparables, watching the supply and demand, lining up showings for you, and helping with most of the same negotiations mentioned with the selling of a house.
As mentioned above, a REALTOR has a variety of contacts in the lending industry, including inspectors, home warranties, pest control, contractors etc., which most buyers need as well. This can come in handy as certain homes may qualify for certain loan types. A REALTOR can ensure that you are looking at properties that qualify for your loan type. The role of a REALTOR in the home buying or selling process is a very valuable asset that you need in today’s market.
Find a REALTOR you are comfortable with and let them be your guide and advisor through your journey of buying or selling your home. The Huntington Board of REALTORS has numerous members that can help you today.
Zachary Rankin is the chair of the Huntington Board of REALTORS Public Relations Committee.
