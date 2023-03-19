The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The real estate market changes frequently and erratically due to a variety of factors. This indicates the importance of using a REALTOR. They keep up with trends in the market that can help with selling or buying a home.

As a seller, they can assist with giving you tasks and items that will help market the property to today’s consumers, such as adding curb appeal, fresh paint, cosmetic updates, etc., so that you may see a faster sale or a possible return on your investment.

Zachary Rankin is the chair of the Huntington Board of REALTORS Public Relations Committee.

