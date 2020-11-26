Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle speaks during a ceremony on Feb. 25, 2020, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and Wood County Commissioner David Couch were appointed to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Board.

State law says the board must include a county sheriff and two county commissioners to help oversee the board’s duties. Zerkle will fill an unexpired term that ends June 30, 2023, while Couch’s term will end a year later.

The state Senate must confirm the appointees before it becomes final, Justice said.

The board oversees the payoff of the bonds that funded the jails’ construction and has the authority to challenge in court the fee charged to counties to house inmates. The per diem charge is capped at $48.25 until July 1, 2021.

Its role was changed when West Virginia consolidated its correctional system through 2018 legislation. Operational powers and authority over the state’s regional jails transferred to the new Divisions of Corrections and Rehabilitation at that time.

Zerkle was elected Cabell County sheriff in 2016 and was re-elected in an uncontested race earlier this month. He previously served with the West Virginia State Police, retiring as a captain and deputy chief of staff after 25 years of service.

Couch has served as county commissioner since 2007.

