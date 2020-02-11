HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council referred a zoning ordinance back to committee after learning it would open up a property on Riverside Drive to a new gas well drilling.
Meanwhile, council members postponed action on an ordinance that would have allowed the Huntington Stormwater Utility to apply for up to $4 million to make repairs to the 11th Street pump station because the ordinance needs to be advertised first.
During a regular meeting Monday night, some council members said information they received prior to voting on a proposed zoning ordinance was different than it had originally been presented during a Jan. 27 meeting.
The proposed ordinance will rezone a parcel of land adjacent to Special Metals on Riverside Drive from a Neighborhood Commercial District to General Industrial District. Doing so would allow the landowner to place a gas well there, similar to another private gas well located nearby.
Attorney Randy Saunders said the landowner owns properties surrounding the proposed new gas well and it will be located 201 feet from the nearest residential structure, which is an apartment complex. The property has been for sale for many years without interested buyers, and placing a gas well there will ensure the landowner gets the most use out of it, he said.
Jeff Adkins, owner of the nearby apartment complex, said he questioned the safety of having a gas well there. He said the site of another gas well, located off Hal Greer Boulevard, has been vacant for decades because no one wants to buy it and clean it up. The same thing would happen to the property located near his complex, he said.
“Actually it will not ever be able to be sold because nothing can go there or we would have something on 16th street,” he said.
Kristy Sanders, a resident, said she frequently uses Riverside Drive to commute and is worried about the safety of having another gas well along the two-lane road. She also questioned how selling gas from the well to Mountaineer Gas would benefit the average city resident.
“We’re not going to get a reduction in our gas bills just because we got extra gas,” she said. “That’s a problem for me.”
Bob Cremeans, the gas well’s intended operator, said the well will be located on a 37,000 square-foot piece of property, which is compliant with prior zoning regulations requiring at least 20,000 square feet. He said the gas well would be locked behind a fence, all pipes would be located underground and the gas would not be easily ignitable.
He said having a gas well on the property would benefit residents because it will be a higher-quality gas than what Mountaineer Gas provides from their lines.
“The gas that comes from our wells is a much better quality gas,” Cremeans said. “In other words, the BTU value from the gas that comes out of the ground is much hotter than the gas that comes out of the Mountaineer gas pipeline.”
However, council member Carol Polan said she was opposed to placing a gas well so close to an apartment complex. Polan’s daughter was permanently disabled after she lived in an apartment on an embankment and was injured by dioxin exposure from a nearby gas well, she said.
“This may seem harmless, but this is not what really came before me when we had this discussion before. The well discussion was not there,” she said.
Council member Joyce Clark agreed and said there are more layers to the ordinance than what was originally presented. She said she was concerned with ramifications the well would have on the city.
Council member Jennifer Wheeler serves on the Huntington Planning Commission and chairs the Huntington Planning Committee. She said members of both the commission and committee would not have an issue if the ordinance came back to them for clarification. Both had favorably recommended the ordinance.
Wheeler said the original discussion was more about planning and zoning and not about the operation of the well.
Council members approved sending the ordinance back to the the council’s Planning and Zoning Committee for further review.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, a planned third-reading of an ordinance allowing the Stormwater Utility to seek up to $4 million to make repairs to the 11th Street pump station was moved to the Feb. 24 meeting. The intended sewer revenue bonds would need to be advertised first.