HUNTINGTON - Members of the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals declined to let a downtown bar and grill open a drive-thru window, citing safety concerns.
They also told the owner of a downtown coffee shop that he should have followed submitted design plans before putting up a sign the length of his newest addition.
During a regular meeting Tuesday, board members declined to let Davis' Place Neighborhood Bar & Grill, located at 803 8th St., open a drive-thru window in place of some parking spaces.
Steve Phipps, who knows the owner and spoke to the board on his behalf, said the drive-thru is necessary to create customer convenience and keep up with food delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash.
"If you want to step out to lunch and you don't want to take the time to park, just go through the drive-thru," Phipps said.
Part of the plan would have included removing a number of parking spaces near 8th Avenue in favor of the drive-thru lane. Cars would drive onto 8th Street after exiting the drive-thru, he said.
Huntington Fire Marshal Capt. Matt Winters said he had concerns about the planned construction because it would potentially block a fire exit inside the kitchen area. There's also risk for pedestrians on 8th Street with cars leaving the drive-thru, said City Planner Shae Strait.
A lot of the concerns with the drive-thru could have been resolved if the bar and grill had submitted written plans prior to Tuesday's meeting, Strait said.
"There could be a way, with significant changes though, to install a drive-thru that would be safe and conducive for the neighborhood," Strait said. "But not on this wall and not on this existing parking lot the way it's been done."
Board chairman C.W. Dolin and board members Izzy Cross, Dan Earl, Jaqueline Proctor and Howard Anderson voted unanimously against the proposal. Board member Lee Cunup was absent.
Also during the meeting, board members asked a downtown coffee shop owner why he did not follow submitted design documents before building a sign above his newest patio addition.
Brendan Fenn, owner of Grindstone Coffeeology on 8th Street, went before the board to amend a previous variance granted in April. During that meeting, board members allowed Fenn to build additional seating and a patio to his coffee shop, which was converted from old shipping containers.
When he built the upstairs seating addition, the designer offered to place the shop's name on the banister, Fenn said. At the time, Fenn said he did not know this was considered a street-facing sign and a violation of the city's zoning ordinances. The sign is nearly the length of the banister.
Anderson questioned why Fenn did not think he would need approval before altering original designs. Fenn apologized and said he was there to make the situation right.
A majority of board members voiced approval of the sign, except for Earl, who said he was trying to respect the aesthetic of the district. The shop is located in a commercial residential district, which has limitations on distracting signage and building designs.
"I hate that you are in this position," Earl said. "I think the fact that it's sitting in front of a partially used house kind of speaks for itself for what is expected in this district."
All board members except Earl voted in favor of letting Fenn keep the sign.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.