Four weeks from the start of the Charleston Dirty Birds' second season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, it's past time to catch up on some offseason developments in the independent league.
For starters, patrons at Appalachian Power Park and other Atlantic League venues will have no one to blame for perceived injustices on ball-strike calls other than the man in blue behind home plate.
The Atlantic League, in its partnership with Major League baseball, employed the use of available pitch-tracking software -- the Automated Ball-Strike system, aka ABS and more commonly known as "robo umps."
This year, the Atlantic League has done away with the practice that has been used on an experimental basis in the league since 2019.
Home-plate umps -- who would get an audible signal from the ABS system, delivered via an earpiece whenever a pitch crossed into the strike zone -- can no longer shrug their shoulders in a "don't look at me" gesture in response to disfavor expressed with the ball-strike calls. It's again all on them.
Those who believe an automated strike zone is a benefit whose time has come -- and I count myself among them -- need not despair.
MLB Commissioner Manfred is on record as saying this: "We believe, over the long haul, [the ABS system] is going to be more accurate. It will reduce controversy in the game and be good for the game. We think it's more accurate than a human standing there."
It's worth noting that MLB has not abandoned the use of ball-strike technology. ABS will be used to call balls and strikes in selected MLB-affiliated leagues, including Class AAA circuits and low Class A Southeast League.
Another Atlantic League experiment -- changing the distance from the pitching rubber to home plate from 61 feet, 6 inches, a foot longer than the measure that's been in effect since the 19th century -- has also been eliminated.
At MLB's behest, the Atlantic League experimented with the longer distance for the second half of the 2021 season. That idea has been dropped, and grounds crews across the league are returning the distance from home to plate to the traditional 60 feet, 6 inches.
The intent of pushing the mound back was to increase the number of balls in play and promote more contact and action on the base paths, which has become an issue for MLB in this era of "three true outcomes" -- home run, strikeout and walk.
But data collected by MLB didn't show that the change did not make a significant difference, and the 61-6 idea has been shelved, probably for good.
All this doesn't mean the Atlantic League will no longer be a testing ground for rules innovations. One experiment tested by the league in 2021 -- the so-called double-hook rule -- has been modified for 2022.
If you recall, the Atlantic League in 2021 implemented the rule whereby teams lost their designated hitter when they removed the starting pitcher from the game. The intent of the rule change was to place more emphasis on longer outings by starters and decrease the parade of relievers coming into each contest.
This year, under the rule modification, if the starter is able to complete at least five innings, the designated hitter will be allowed to remain in the lineup for the entirety of the game.
I applaud this change, but mostly for selfish reasons. It was a pain in the butt to try to maintain a legible scorebook when as many as four or five players would occupy a single particular spot in the batting order.
The Atlantic League's other main rule change for 2022 is the so-called dropped-pitch rule. First tested by the league in the second half of 2019 season, batters will be able to advance to first base on any pitch that is not caught in the air by the catcher, even with first base occupied by a runner. Those who get to first base safely will be awarded a hit.
This rule will increase the importance of catchers taking care of the pitched baseball and reward players who are able to capitalize on wild pitches and passed balls.
My opinion: It's silly. We'll see how it plays out.
If you're scoring at home, opening day for the Charleston Dirty Birds is Thursday, April 21, against the State Island Ferry Hawks, one of two expansion teams joining the Atlantic League this year (along with the Lexington-based Kentucky Wild Health Genomes).