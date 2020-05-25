NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro Police Department announced that Capt. Brian Oxley graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy (FBINA) in Quantico, Virginia, in March.
Oxley was one of 255 law enforcement professionals from around the world who were chosen for this training. The 279th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from the United States and members of law enforcement agencies from 32 international countries, according to a news release from the City of Nitro.
The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and International law enforcement leaders that serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.
The academy’s mission is “to support, promote, and enhance the personal and professional development of law enforcement leaders by preparing them for the complex, dynamic, and contemporary challenges through innovative techniques, facilitating excellence in education and research, and forging partnerships throughout the world”.
For 10 classroom-hour weeks, these officers completed undergraduate and/or graduate college courses in the following areas: law, behavioral science, forensic science, counter-terrorism, leadership development, communication, drug enforcement, community policing and health/fitness.
“It was an honor for Captain Oxley to be selected and this training will benefit the Nitro Police Department and the citizens of Nitro,” the release stated.