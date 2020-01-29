Movie goers seeing 1917 at Nitro Regal Cinema get to see a display from the Nitro Wars Museum. The display is of the uniform worn in WWI by Lt. Homer Holt, who served in a U.S. Artillery Company. Holt, a Lewisburg native, later became West Virginia’s 20th Governor from 1937-1941.
Nitro Wars Museum exhibits WWI artifacts at Regal Cinema in honor of '1917'
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.