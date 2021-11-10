MIAMI — On Friday night, it was No. 19 FIU who looked like the country’s top-ranked team.
The Panthers consistently came at Marshall’s defense, firing 24 shots en route to a 4-1 win over the top-ranked Herd at FIU Soccer Stadium in Miami.
The loss ended Marshall’s seven-match unbeaten streak and represented the most goals the Herd has given up since allowing four in an exhibition loss to the University of Charleston prior to the season.
Marshall actually took a 1-0 lead in the match when Max Schneider scored off a penalty kick in the 13th minute, which gave the Herd the early advantage.
It was short-lived, however, as FIU’s Mauro Bravo scored on a feed from Edgar Aguilar to knot the game at 1 in the 17th minute.
From there, FIU was the aggressor, firing at Marshall keeper Oliver Semmle on several occasions before finally finding the net to take the lead for good in the 35th minute when Rasmus Tobinski scored on a feed from Matias Barraza.
Emotions ran high throughout the match and continued in the spirited affair, especially once FIU took a 3-1 lead in the 51st minute on a goal by Stephen Afrifa.
In the 61st minute, Schneider was shown red, marking the third straight game the Herd has lost a player due to a red card. The red card means Schneider will also miss the opening round of the Conference USA Tournament next week.
Following that loss, the Herd played down a man the rest of the match and FIU cruised to the win, adding a fourth goal from Matteo Gasperoni on an assist by Bravo in the 79th minute to finish off the scoring.
Marshall played the match without Vitor Dias, one of the team’s top playmakers, who got a red card in the last match against South Carolina.
The loss drops Marshall to 11-2-3 on the season and 5-1-2 in Conference USA, while FIU improved to 12-2-2 and 7-0-1 in C-USA.
Both teams will be among the favorites for next week’s C-USA Tournament.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
