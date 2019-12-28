CLEVELAND — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team has, with one exception, taken care of the business it needed to take care of with the Mountaineers on the cusp of opening Big 12 Conference play.
Before the league games being, however, No. 22 WVU has its hands full with a non-conference, “neutral” site game against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (noon, FS1).
The Buckeyes (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten), to put it plainly, have been one of the best teams in the country — coming into Sunday’s contest as the No. 2 team in the current NET ratings and deserving of their lofty rankings in the human polls.
West Virginia has been good when it needed to in order to build its current 10-1 record, but the degree of difficulty significantly increases Sunday against Ohio State and doesn’t dip much, if at all, for a trip six days later to open the Big 12 portion of the schedule at preseason league favorite Kansas.
The Mountaineers missed the NCAA tournament last season, and a return trip in 2020 is going to require some moments and wins along the way to make the selection committee take notice. Veteran WVU coach Bob Huggins said Saturday he knows his team has an opportunity to do just that in the upcoming week.
“They’re great resume builders, no matter who you are or what people think of you,” Huggins said. “You go beat Ohio State and Kansas back-to-back and people are going to start talking about you.”
The Buckeyes are led by 6-foot-9 forward Kaleb Wesson, who averages a team-best 13.1 points per game to go with nine rebounds per game. Wesson has the body to play physical in the post — he is listed at 270 pounds — but he has some skill to his game and is a threat to shoot from distance. So far this season, Wesson has connected on 18 of 39 attempts from 3-point range.
“I think we’re fortunate we’ve got a couple of 270 pounders ourselves,” Huggins said. “(Wesson) is not going to bully us. He’s a skilled guy. He doesn’t really go down there and try to bully people. he uses his length and skill in the post. He is very, very skilled.”
Ohio State doesn’t mind to play with five players on the perimeter and has been able to do so because, like Wesson, a lot of the Buckeyes are shooting well this season. As a team, OSU is No. 27 in the country in field-goal percentage (49.1) and No. 8 in 3-point percentage (40.9). Ohio State’s plus-21.8 scoring margin is currently the best in the nation.
“They really make shots,” Huggins said. “We looked at a deal the other day, and when they get step-in shots they’ve made 72 percent of them — pretty good. We’ve got to keep them on the move.
“If you make shots, you’re going to be good. It’s a pretty easy formula. It’s hard to do, but it’s an easy formula. They have really shot the ball [well], and they’re able to spread you so much. They do a great job of spacing and spreading you.”
Buck shots
Sunday’s game will be the 17th all-time meeting between the men’s basketball teams from West Virginia and Ohio State. The Mountaineers and Buckeyes first met in 1940, with OSU leading the all-time series 9-7. WVU, however, has won seven of the last eight meetings and two-straight in the series.
WVU beat the Buckeyes 71-65 in a 2010 game in Morgantown, and prior to that in 2008 West Virginia won 76-48 at then No. 15 Ohio State — the Buckeyes worst home loss in program history.