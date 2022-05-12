JAMES EDWARD PERRY, "JIM" 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on June 6, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Edgar and Ruth Norris Perry. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Miles Perry and great-grandson Jon Luke. He was retired from JH Fletcher Mining Co., and was a member of New Beginning Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his wife Judy Perry; one son, Jimmy Curt (Angie) Perry of Crown City, Ohio; one daughter, Kelli Jo (Jeff) Bennett of Proctorville, Ohio; four granddaughters, Mallori (Scott) Scarberry, Whitni McComas (Jimmy), Jaymi Bennett (Blake) and Bridgett Perry (Bobby); seven great-grandchildren, Sophia and Benson Scarberry, Elijah, Peyton and Cooper McComas, Elli Lynn and Madilyn Bennett; two brothers; two sisters; several nieces and nephews; and one special little lady, Muffin. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Pastor Jason Ross officiating. The burial will follow the service at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

